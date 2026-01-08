New York, USA, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Disposable Endoscopes Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of ~10% by 2032 as Healthcare Shifts Toward Infection-Free Diagnostic Solutions | DelveInsight

The disposable endoscopes market is gaining traction as healthcare providers prioritize infection control and seek to eliminate risks tied to reprocessing and cross-contamination. Rising volumes of minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, particularly in gastroenterology and pulmonology, are expanding demand. Technological advancements, including improved imaging, enhanced portability, and cost-effective single-use options, are making disposables a viable alternative to reusable systems.

DelveInsight's Disposable Endoscopes Market Insights

Disposable Endoscopes Market Summary



The global disposable endoscopes market size is expected to increase from USD 2.6 billion in 2024 to USD 5.7 billion by 2032, reflecting strong and sustained growth.

The global disposable endoscopes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~10% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032.

The leading companies working in the disposable endoscopes market include Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc., ProSurg Inc., Baxter, Teleflex Incorporated, Flexicare Medical Limited, AUG Medical, NeoScope Inc., Xenocor Inc., 3NT Medical, Corinth MedTech, Inc., PENTAX Medical, Daichuan Medical, Omnivision, Verathon, and others.

Among all the regions, North America is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the disposable endoscopes market during the forecast period. In the products segment of disposable endoscopes, the bronchoscopes category had a significant revenue share in the year 2024.











Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries: Minimally invasive procedures require high-precision, sterile, and readily available instruments. Disposable endoscopes reduce cross-contamination risks, eliminate costly reprocessing, and improve procedural efficiency, supporting hospital and outpatient centers' focus on patient safety and operational efficiency.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases: Conditions such as gastrointestinal, respiratory, urological disorders, and cancer require repeated diagnostic procedures. Disposable endoscopes help reduce infection risks associated with reusable devices, driving their demand.

Emphasis on infection control and patient safety: There is a growing focus in the regulatory and healthcare industries on preventing cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections. Single-use endoscopes offer a sterile, single-use option that meets these demands.

Technological advancements: Innovations such as high-definition imaging, 4K/3D visualization, fluorescence imaging, integration with AI for enhanced detection, cloud connectivity, and ergonomic designs are making disposable endoscopes increasingly practical and attractive.

Cost-effectiveness: While device costs remain a factor, disposable endoscopes lower overall costs by eliminating the need for expensive reprocessing, sterilization, and maintenance, which are required for reusable endoscopes. This cost-benefit is especially evident in lower-volume or outpatient settings.​

Growth in outpatient procedures and emerging markets: The expansion of outpatient surgical centers, telemedicine, and healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies boosts adoption due to the convenience and safety offered by disposable endoscopes. Rising hospital investments and awareness: Increased investments in endoscopy facilities and higher awareness about device-related infections and reprocessing failures drive the market positively.

Regional Disposable Endoscopes Market Insights

North America currently dominates the market, driven by its advanced healthcare infrastructure, early adoption of innovative medical technologies, and stringent regulatory standards for infection prevention. Major players in the region are actively developing single-use devices designed for bronchoscopy, urology, and gastrointestinal procedures, responding to a rising demand for safer, value-driven care delivery.

Europe follows closely, driven by regulatory reforms that encourage the use of single-use medical devices and the region's ongoing focus on patient safety and hospital efficiency. Countries like Germany, the UK, and Sweden are at the forefront of incorporating disposable endoscopes into clinical practice, aided by government-backed infection control initiatives and strategic partnerships with MedTech companies. Additionally, the market is witnessing growing adoption in outpatient and day-surgery centers, where procedural volume and cost-efficiency pressures align well with the use of single-use device solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the next several years. The expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increased hospital investments, and rising awareness of infection-related mortality are driving adoption in markets such as China, Japan, and India. Local manufacturing capabilities and supportive government healthcare initiatives are also contributing to the increased accessibility and affordability of disposable endoscopes. Furthermore, the region's rapidly growing aging population and high prevalence of gastrointestinal, respiratory, and urological conditions create significant procedural demand across various endoscopic specialties.

Emerging markets in the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are also beginning to show considerable potential. Rising healthcare expenditure, the expansion of private hospital networks, and partnerships with global MedTech firms are expected to accelerate market penetration. However, challenges such as limited reimbursement frameworks and economic constraints in some regions may temporarily restrain growth. Overall, global market dynamics indicate a strong shift toward disposable solutions that align with the evolving focus on patient safety, efficiency, and technological innovation in endoscopic procedures.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Disposable Endoscopes Market



In October 2025, Stryker collaborated with a U.S. telehealth firm to integrate its disposable endoscopy platform into virtual, real-time procedural guidance services.

In September 2025, Boston Scientific announced plans to expand its single-use endoscopy production site in Costa Rica to meet the increasing demand from the U.S. market.

In August 2025, Boston Scientific launched the Endura suite of weight-loss solutions, which includes procedures such as endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty and intragastric balloon placement.

In February 2025, Ambu A/S introduced the aScope 5 Uretero, a disposable ureteroscope designed to deliver high-definition imaging for urology procedures. In February 2025, Karl Storz introduced the Slimline C-MAC S, a disposable video laryngoscope designed to improve airway management in clinical settings.

What are Disposable Endoscopes?

Disposable endoscopes are single-use, pre-sterilized medical devices designed to visualize internal organs and structures without requiring reprocessing or repeated sterilization. Unlike traditional reusable endoscopes, which require complex, time-consuming, and costly cleaning workflows, disposable endoscopes are designed for single-use and then discarded, thereby reducing the risk of cross-contamination and infection transmission. They offer consistent performance out of the box, eliminate downtime associated with device maintenance, and are especially valuable in emergency settings, remote locations, and high-throughput clinical environments. As technology advances, many disposable endoscopes now provide high-quality imaging, improved maneuverability, and compatibility with digital platforms, making them an increasingly attractive option in modern endoscopic practice.

Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Disposable Endoscopes Market CAGR ~10% Disposable Endoscopes Market Size by 2032 USD 5.7 Billion Key Disposable Endoscopes Companies Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc., ProSurg Inc., Baxter, Teleflex Incorporated, Flexicare Medical Limited, AUG Medical, NeoScope Inc., Xenocor Inc., 3NT Medical, Corinth MedTech, Inc., PENTAX Medical, Daichuan Medical, Omnivision, Verathon, and others

Disposable Endoscopes Market Assessment



Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation



Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Product: Bronchoscopes, Gastroscopes, Duodenoscopes, Laryngoscope, and Others



Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Application: Pulmonology, Gastroenterology, Urology, ENT, and Others



Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Disposable Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Disposable Endoscopes Market Report Introduction 2 Disposable Endoscopes Market Executive Summary 3 Competitive Landscape 4 Regulatory Analysis 5 Disposable Endoscopes Market Key Factors Analysis 6 Disposable Endoscopes Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Disposable Endoscopes Market Layout 8 Disposable Endoscopes Market Company and Product Profiles 9 KOL Views 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight 12 Disclaimer & Contact Us

Related Reports

Bronchoscopes Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key bronchoscopes companies, including Boston Scientific Corporation, Ambu Inc, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH, Karl Storz, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical (HOYA Corporation), Teleflex Incorporated, Innovex Medical Co., Ltd, Zhuhai Seesheen Medical Technology Co.,Ltd, EMOS Technology GmbH, Optomic., Clarus Medical LLC, The Surgical Company., Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Aohua Endoscopy Co., Ltd, Verathon, Inc., Lymol Medical, Novatech SA, NeoScope Inc., among others.

Duodenoscopes Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key duodenoscopes companies, including KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, FUJIFILM Corporation, PENTAX Medical, Olympus, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, among others.

Laryngoscope Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key laryngoscope companies, including Medtronic plc, Penlon, Verathon Inc., OMNIVISION, Mercury Medical, Zsquare, PROACT Medical Ltd., PRODOL MEDITEC, Olympus Corporation, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Teleflex Incorporated, Ambu A/S, Clarus Medical LLC., KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Flexicare Medical Ltd., AAM, VDO Medical Inc., Hebei Vimed Medical Device, XION, Rudolf Riester GmbH, among others.

ENT Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ENT devices companies, including Medtronic, Stryker, Smith and Nephew, Fude Technology Group Limited, Cochlear Ltd., Olympus Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sonova Holding AG, Atos medical Ab, MED-EL Medical Electronics, Firefly Global, RION Co., Ltd., GN Store Nord A/S, Welch Allyn, Karl Storz GmbH & Co., Demant A/S, B. Braun Melsungen AG, WS Audiology A/S, PENTAX Medical, among others.

ENT Handheld Instruments Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ENT handheld instruments companies, including Integra Lifesciences, Stryker, Medtronic, SPIGGLE & THEIS Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus, PRO-MED Instrumente GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Grace Medical, Heinz Kurz GmbH, Summit Medical LLC, Advin Healthcare, FENTEX medical GmbH., Rica Surgical Products, Inc., BLINK MEDICAL, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Bailey Instruments Ltd, Tonglu WANHE Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd, Moonlight Surgical Works, SOLCO BIOMEDICAL CO., LTD, ELMED Incorporated, BD, Teleflex Incorporated, among others.

DelveInsight's Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.