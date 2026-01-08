CM Omar Launches E-Pathshala

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday launched the e-Pathshala initiative of the school education department, asserting that digital platforms are meant to supplement classroom teaching and bridge learning gaps.

The e-Pathshala channel will be available on DTH channel 53 for home-based learning across the Union Territory. The chief minister also inaugurated new hostel buildings and other development projects under the Samagra Shiksha scheme.

Addressing the event, Abdullah said that the initiative marks a beginning towards expanding digital learning resources, with the long-term vision of having a dedicated channel for each class.

“This is just a small step. Our intention should be that every class has its own channel. Gradually, we will expand these channels, and there will be a separate channel for each class”, he said.

He made it clear that the introduction of e-classrooms and digital channels should not be misconstrued as an attempt to reduce the role of teachers.

“Whether connectivity exists or not, physical teachers cannot be replaced, and we have no intention of replacing them. The relationship between a teacher and a student cannot be substituted by any device or technology,” he said.

Highlighting the transformative role of good teachers, the chief minister shared a personal anecdote to underline how effective teaching can help even weak students excel.

“A good teacher can take even the weakest students to great heights,” he said.