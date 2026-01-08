AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,”“we,”“us,”“our,” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced financial and operational results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2025 (2Q26). Financial Highlights ( Quarter Ended November 30, 2025)

Net sales increased to $8.1 million, compared to $7.7 million in the prior year period, an increase of 5.2%

Gross profit of $5.5 million, or 68.1% of sales, compared to $5.5 million, or 71.1% in the prior year period

Operating expenses declined to $4.6 million, or 57.0% of net sales compared to $4.8 million, or 62.4% of net sales in the prior year period

Net income increased to $704,833, compared to $633,706 in the prior year period

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, representing a 13.9% increase from $1.0 million in the prior year period

Cash on hand as of November 30, 2025 was $5.0 million, compared to $4.8 million as of May 31, 2025 Basic and diluted earnings per share for 2Q26 were approximately $0.10 and $0.09, respectively, compared to $0.10 and $0.08 in prior year period

Recent Business Highlights

AXIL announced national distribution of the new X30i LT with Walmart, the world's largest mass-market retailer; initial product rollout expected across approximately 3,700 U.S. locations beginning in early calendar 2026

AXIL launched GS Extreme 3.0, the next evolution of its flagship tactical earbuds, incorporating proprietary sound-filter technology, improved water resistance, and more than double the battery life of the prior generation Launched Reviv3® products through Chatters, Canada's largest salon retailer, with over 115 locations throughout the country

“Fiscal 2026 is shaping up to be a strong year for Axil, driven by the continued execution of our strategic plan to invest in retail channel expansion while strengthening our proven e-commerce model,” said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Axil.“In the quarter, we delivered solid top-line growth alongside meaningful bottom-line progress. Net sales increased year over year, operating expenses declined notably as a percentage of revenue, and key profitability metrics improved, positioning us for continued progress for the remainder of the year.” “EBITDA increased approximately $0.2 million year over year. Importantly, when excluding a non-recurring forgiveness of accounts payable of approximately $0.2 million recorded in the prior year period, normalized Adjusted EBITDA improved by approximately $0.4 million for the quarter. This improvement reflects meaningful optimization across our operating structure and demonstrates our ability to generate operating leverage as revenue grows. Our retail momentum continues to accelerate, driven by stronger sell-through and improved product visibility with major retail partners announced in 2025. We remain focused on diversifying our revenue streams and expanding our market presence by reaching new end-users and categories. A key milestone is our recently announced national distribution agreement with Walmart, which will introduce AXIL products to thousands of retail locations nationwide starting in early 2026. The initial rollout will showcase our next-generation in-ear hearing protection technology, featuring advanced sound control, dual-mode noise protection, and all-day comfort across a broad range of applications. While this partnership is still in its early stages and not yet generating revenue, we see it as powerful validation of both our product innovation and growing brand strength. As we progress through the second half of fiscal 2026, we remain focused on expanding our revenue streams and strengthening and expanding key retail partnerships. We believe we can sustain profitable growth through cash generated from operations while continuing to build lasting, durable value for our shareholders. We believe all current strategic initiatives can be funded through our existing cash flow at this time,” concluded Mr. Toghraie. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company calculates EBITDA by taking net income calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), and adjusting for income taxes, interest income or expense, and depreciation and amortization. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted for stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA is also presented as a percentage of revenue, which is calculated by dividing the non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for a period by revenue for the same period. Other companies may calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA differently, limiting the usefulness of these measures for comparative purposes. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and management considers EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA important indicators in evaluating the Company's business on a consistent basis across various periods for trend analyses. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measure, net income, calculated in accordance with GAAP is included in a schedule to this press release.

AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended

November 30, For the Six Months Ended

November 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (GAAP) $ 704,883 $ 633,706 $ 1,039,177 $ 523,901 Provision for income taxes 233,115 67,250 348,173 67,250 Interest income, net (31,181 ) (26,044 ) (67,477 ) (54,675 ) Depreciation and amortization 67,514 34,440 129,601 47,335 Total EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 974,331 709,352 1,449,474 583,811 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 181,022 304,600 380,234 602,464 Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,155,353 $ 1,013,952 $ 1,829,708 $ 1,186,275 Sales, net (GAAP) $ 8,134,859 $ 7,732,574 $ 14,991,077 $ 13,583,846 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Sales, net (Non-GAAP) 14.2 % 13.1 % 12.2 % 8.7 %





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS November 30, 2025 May 31, 2025 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 4,975,968 $ 4,769,854 Accounts receivable, net 2,439,850 1,003,945 Inventory, net 4,719,150 2,533,658 Due from related party - 222 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 471,003 947,969 Total Current Assets 12,605,971 9,255,648 OTHER ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 398,582 412,261 Intangible assets, net 423,012 403,591 Right of use assets 466,820 579,121 Deferred tax asset 172,334 46,239 Other assets 20,720 20,720 Goodwill 2,152,215 2,152,215 Total Other Assets 3,633,683 3,614,147 TOTAL ASSETS $ 16,239,654 $ 12,869,795 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 1,843,104 $ 866,573 Customer deposits 668,101 67,412 Contract liabilities, current 630,924 757,355 Notes payable, current 3,488 3,574 Due to related party 147,550 - Lease liabilities, current 203,367 212,543 Income tax liability 718,505 310,369 Other current liabilities 364,433 244,998 Total Current Liabilities 4,579,472 2,462,824 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Lease liabilities, long term 301,012 404,669 Note payable, long term 134,817 136,655 Contract liabilities, long term 145,234 205,939 Total Long Term Liabilities 581,063 747,263 Total Liabilities 5,160,535 3,210,087 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 28,000,000 shares authorized; 24,873,500 and 27,773,500 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively 2,487 2,777 Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 15,000,000 shares authorized; 6,802,717 and 6,657,717 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively 681 666 Additional paid-in capital 9,316,056 8,935,547 Retained Earnings 1,759,895 720,718 Total Stockholders' Equity 11,079,119 9,659,708 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 16,239,654 $ 12,869,795





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended November 30, November 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Sales, net $ 8,134,859 $ 7,732,574 $ 14,991,077 $ 13,583,846 Cost of sales 2,598,622 2,234,527 4,819,906 3,932,151 Gross profit 5,536,237 5,498,047 10,171,171 9,651,695 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 3,125,270 3,377,760 5,911,139 6,047,231 Compensation and related taxes 336,990 276,674 541,518 467,322 Professional and consulting 676,730 736,169 1,476,244 1,684,018 General and administrative 494,176 434,573 927,461 920,955 Total Operating Expenses 4,633,166 4,825,176 8,856,362 9,119,526 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 903,071 672,871 1,314,809 532,169 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Other income 3,746 2,041 5,064 4,307 Interest income 32,485 27,340 70,064 55,971 Interest expense and other finance charges (1,304 ) (1,296 ) (2,587 ) (1,296 ) Other income, net 34,927 28,085 72,541 58,982 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 937,998 700,956 1,387,350 591,151 Provision for income taxes 233,115 67,250 348,173 67,250 NET INCOME $ 704,883 $ 633,706 $ 1,039,177 $ 523,901 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.13 $ 0.06 WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 6,744,444 6,450,226 6,691,326 6,303,002 Diluted 8,234,071 8,168,657 8,238,259 8,194,882





AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024

(UNAUDITED) 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 1,039,177 $ 523,901 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 129,601 47,335 Provision for credit losses 37,979 27,954 Stock-based compensation 380,234 602,464 Gain on forgiveness of account payable - (218,699 ) Deferred income taxes (126,095 ) 109,796 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,473,884 ) (962,337 ) Inventory (2,185,492 ) 729,534 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 476,966 80,524 Accounts payable 976,529 870,357 Other current liabilities 1,127,728 165,959 Contract liabilities (187,136 ) (72,614 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 195,607 1,904,174 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of intangibles (98,530 ) (41,840 ) Purchase of property and equipment (36,811 ) (65,783 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (135,341 ) (107,623 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of note payable (1,924 ) (3,252 ) Repayments to a related party (3,071,300 ) (3,865,430 ) Advances from a related party 3,219,072 4,032,152 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 145,848 163,470 NET INCREASE IN CASH 206,114 1,960,021 CASH - Beginning of period 4,769,854 3,253,876 CASH - End of period $ 4,975,968 $ 5,213,897



About AXIL Brands

AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.

To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at and its Reviv3® website at



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“may,”“prepare,”“should,” and“focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; (vii) the Company's ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Relations:

