AXIL Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results
| AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
November 30,
| For the Six Months Ended
November 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|704,883
|$
|633,706
|$
|1,039,177
|$
|523,901
|Provision for income taxes
|233,115
|67,250
|348,173
|67,250
|Interest income, net
|(31,181
|)
|(26,044
|)
|(67,477
|)
|(54,675
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|67,514
|34,440
|129,601
|47,335
|Total EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|974,331
|709,352
|1,449,474
|583,811
|Adjustments:
|Stock-based compensation
|181,022
|304,600
|380,234
|602,464
|Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,155,353
|$
|1,013,952
|$
|1,829,708
|$
|1,186,275
|Sales, net (GAAP)
|$
|8,134,859
|$
|7,732,574
|$
|14,991,077
|$
|13,583,846
|Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Sales, net (Non-GAAP)
|14.2
|%
|13.1
|%
|12.2
|%
|8.7
|%
| AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|November 30, 2025
|May 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash
|$
|4,975,968
|$
|4,769,854
|Accounts receivable, net
|2,439,850
|1,003,945
|Inventory, net
|4,719,150
|2,533,658
|Due from related party
|-
|222
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|471,003
|947,969
|Total Current Assets
|12,605,971
|9,255,648
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Property and equipment, net
|398,582
|412,261
|Intangible assets, net
|423,012
|403,591
|Right of use assets
|466,820
|579,121
|Deferred tax asset
|172,334
|46,239
|Other assets
|20,720
|20,720
|Goodwill
|2,152,215
|2,152,215
|Total Other Assets
|3,633,683
|3,614,147
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|16,239,654
|$
|12,869,795
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,843,104
|$
|866,573
|Customer deposits
|668,101
|67,412
|Contract liabilities, current
|630,924
|757,355
|Notes payable, current
|3,488
|3,574
|Due to related party
|147,550
|-
|Lease liabilities, current
|203,367
|212,543
|Income tax liability
|718,505
|310,369
|Other current liabilities
|364,433
|244,998
|Total Current Liabilities
|4,579,472
|2,462,824
|LONG TERM LIABILITIES:
|Lease liabilities, long term
|301,012
|404,669
|Note payable, long term
|134,817
|136,655
|Contract liabilities, long term
|145,234
|205,939
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|581,063
|747,263
|Total Liabilities
|5,160,535
|3,210,087
|Commitments and contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 28,000,000 shares authorized; 24,873,500 and 27,773,500 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively
|2,487
|2,777
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 15,000,000 shares authorized; 6,802,717 and 6,657,717 shares issued and outstanding as of November 30, 2025 and May 31, 2025, respectively
|681
|666
|Additional paid-in capital
|9,316,056
|8,935,547
|Retained Earnings
|1,759,895
|720,718
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|11,079,119
|9,659,708
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|16,239,654
|$
|12,869,795
| AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|November 30,
|November 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales, net
|$
|8,134,859
|$
|7,732,574
|$
|14,991,077
|$
|13,583,846
|Cost of sales
|2,598,622
|2,234,527
|4,819,906
|3,932,151
|Gross profit
|5,536,237
|5,498,047
|10,171,171
|9,651,695
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and marketing
|3,125,270
|3,377,760
|5,911,139
|6,047,231
|Compensation and related taxes
|336,990
|276,674
|541,518
|467,322
|Professional and consulting
|676,730
|736,169
|1,476,244
|1,684,018
|General and administrative
|494,176
|434,573
|927,461
|920,955
|Total Operating Expenses
|4,633,166
|4,825,176
|8,856,362
|9,119,526
|INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
|903,071
|672,871
|1,314,809
|532,169
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Other income
|3,746
|2,041
|5,064
|4,307
|Interest income
|32,485
|27,340
|70,064
|55,971
|Interest expense and other finance charges
|(1,304
|)
|(1,296
|)
|(2,587
|)
|(1,296
|)
|Other income, net
|34,927
|28,085
|72,541
|58,982
|INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|937,998
|700,956
|1,387,350
|591,151
|Provision for income taxes
|233,115
|67,250
|348,173
|67,250
|NET INCOME
|$
|704,883
|$
|633,706
|$
|1,039,177
|$
|523,901
|NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE:
|Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.13
|$
|0.06
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|Basic
|6,744,444
|6,450,226
|6,691,326
|6,303,002
|Diluted
|8,234,071
|8,168,657
|8,238,259
|8,194,882
| AXIL BRANDS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2025 AND 2024
(UNAUDITED)
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|$
|1,039,177
|$
|523,901
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|129,601
|47,335
|Provision for credit losses
|37,979
|27,954
|Stock-based compensation
|380,234
|602,464
|Gain on forgiveness of account payable
|-
|(218,699
|)
|Deferred income taxes
|(126,095
|)
|109,796
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,473,884
|)
|(962,337
|)
|Inventory
|(2,185,492
|)
|729,534
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|476,966
|80,524
|Accounts payable
|976,529
|870,357
|Other current liabilities
|1,127,728
|165,959
|Contract liabilities
|(187,136
|)
|(72,614
|)
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|195,607
|1,904,174
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchase of intangibles
|(98,530
|)
|(41,840
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(36,811
|)
|(65,783
|)
|NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(135,341
|)
|(107,623
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Repayment of note payable
|(1,924
|)
|(3,252
|)
|Repayments to a related party
|(3,071,300
|)
|(3,865,430
|)
|Advances from a related party
|3,219,072
|4,032,152
|NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|145,848
|163,470
|NET INCREASE IN CASH
|206,114
|1,960,021
|CASH - Beginning of period
|4,769,854
|3,253,876
|CASH - End of period
|$
|4,975,968
|$
|5,213,897
About AXIL Brands
AXIL Brands (NYSE American: AXIL) is an emerging global consumer products company. The Company is a manufacturer and marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL® brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3® brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and throughout Asia.
To learn more, please visit the Company's AXIL® website at and its Reviv3® website at
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“continue,”“will,”“may,”“prepare,”“should,” and“focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management's control and may cause the Company's results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company's ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company's ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company's operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company's earnings; (vii) the Company's ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company's ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company's business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Investor Relations:
Legal Disclaimer:
