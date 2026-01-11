403
Israeli Raids Kill Palestinian in West Bank
(MENAFN) Israeli military operations swept through multiple cities in the occupied West Bank early Sunday, leaving one Palestinian dead in Hebron, worshippers besieged inside a mosque, and two detained in Nablus, while the Israeli army reported one soldier injured during armed confrontations.
In Nablus, a northern urban center, eyewitnesses told media that covert Israeli operatives penetrated the Old City ahead of substantial military backup arriving from multiple entry points, fanning out across residential lanes and commercial districts as gunfire erupted.
Israeli troops encircled Al-Satoun Mosque in the Yasmina neighborhood, entrapping dozens of worshippers following dawn prayers. The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it coordinated with the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate those inside, confirming that at least 12 worshippers were allowed to leave, while others remained held for hours.
Israeli forces detained two Palestinians during the incursion, identified by witnesses as Loay Shaaban and Hamido Zakari.
The Israeli army later said one of its soldiers was moderately wounded after coming under fire during the raid, adding that the injured soldier was taken to the hospital and that forces had launched a pursuit of the gunman. Israeli military radio reported exchanges of fire with Palestinian fighters inside the Old City.
In Hebron, a southern West Bank city, Israeli forces fatally shot a Palestinian overnight and retained his remains, Palestinian authorities stated.
The Palestinian Civil Affairs Authority identified the man as Shaker Falah Ahmad al-Jaabari, 58, saying he was killed late Saturday. Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces prevented an ambulance from reaching him in the Khallat Hadour area, denying him medical aid.
The Israeli army claimed the man attempted to carry out a vehicular attack in the Sheikh neighborhood of Hebron, saying no Israeli soldiers were injured. The claim could not be independently verified.
Israeli forces and illegal settlers have killed at least 1,104 Palestinians in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, injured nearly 11,000, and detained around 21,000 since October 2023, Palestinian figures showed.
In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
