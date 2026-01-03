Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Swiss People's Party Is Not Coveting A Third Seat In Government

2026-01-03 02:08:39
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A third seat on the seven-member Federal Council is not on the right-wing party's radar for the 2027 federal elections. This content was published on January 3, 2026 - 11:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Français fr L'UDC ne vise pas un troisième siège au Conseil fédéral
  Русский ru Партия SVP не претендует на третье кресло в кабмине

“We are sticking to the current magic formula,” party campaign director Manuel Strupler said in an interview on Saturday. He did not give a target share of the electorate the party was aiming for.

“It's clear that the party wants to make progress,” said the parliamentarian from Thurgau in an interview with Schweiz am Wochenende. However, an additional seat on the governing Federal Council is not on the agenda.

Swissinfo

