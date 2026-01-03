The Swiss People's Party Is Not Coveting A Third Seat In Government
“We are sticking to the current magic formula,” party campaign director Manuel Strupler said in an interview on Saturday. He did not give a target share of the electorate the party was aiming for.+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
"It's clear that the party wants to make progress," said the parliamentarian from Thurgau in an interview with Schweiz am Wochenende. However, an additional seat on the governing Federal Council is not on the agenda.
