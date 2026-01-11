Will Not Tolerate Attempts To Damage Vizag's Brand Image: Chandrababu Naidu

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 11 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday made it clear that attempts to damage Visakhapatnam's brand image will not be tolerated.

He congratulated the Visakhapatnam Police for unravelling the facts behind the attack on a woman in the city by arresting the suspect.

Two days ago, a woman named Vijayadurga posted on social media that she was attacked and abused by a man at Jagadamba Centre in Visakhapatnam.

The police responded immediately and arrested the person responsible for the incident. However, the preliminary investigation revealed that his mental condition was not good.

Officials said the victim expressed satisfaction over the police responding immediately after receiving the information about the incident and arresting the person involved. Though the identity of the accused was not known, the police conducted the investigation and identified and arrested the accused.

The woman herself came to the police station and confirmed that the man was not mentally sound. She requested that he be admitted to a mental hospital. The victim also requested that legal action not be taken against the accused.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised the performance of the police, saying that this is proof that law and order is excellent in Visakhapatnam. He said that the Andhra Pradesh Police Department is committed to the safety of the people.

Stating that Visakhapatnam ranks first in the country in terms of protection of women, the Chief Minister advised the high-ranking police officers to be vigilant to prevent any incidents from happening in the future.

He also ordered action against those who are trying to politicise such incidents and smear the government. Chief Minister Naidu made it clear that he would not tolerate any damage to the brand image of Visakhapatnam.

The government issued a statement hours after the YSR Congress Party posted a video of the victim, saying she expressed anguish over women's safety in the state.“As fellow Indian citizens, let us stand in support of the woman, and we are demanding immediate strict action against such individuals,” reads a post.

The woman narrated that though she was slapped by an unknown person at a crowded place, no one came forward.

The victim also stated that she reacts strongly whenever something bad happens to women, but she did not anticipate that this would happen to her one day. She turned emotional while narrating the incident.