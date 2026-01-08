WPL 2026: RCB Is More Greatly Impacted By The Absence Of Ellyse Perry, Says Anjum Chopra

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be significantly impacted by star Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry's withdrawal from the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) season due to personal reasons, said former India skipper Anjum Chopra.

Ellyse, the second-highest run-scorer in WPL's history, was retained by RCB for INR 2 crore for the upcoming season. But her withdrawal has meant RCB have a huge gap to fill in their line-up, though they have signed pace-bowling allrounder Sayali Satghare as her replacement.

Just like Ellyse, seam-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland pulled out of the competition for DC due to personal reasons, with the side getting leg-spinner Alana King as her replacement.

“I think RCB is more greatly impacted. I won't say that Annabel's absence is not impacted because, again, she does two jobs. She's a multi-skilled player, which is great. I won't say that anybody's loss is not hitting the franchise, whether it's Ellyse Perry for RCB or Annabel for DC.

“But because Alana King has been signed up, I'll say that it's good that they've got a replacement. RCB don't want to sign anybody else, as they have just five internationals in the lineup after signing Sayali (as a replacement for Perry). So, they feel that they've got their team pretty much covered.

“It's only one player that they'll have to think about who misses out, and is not able to make the cut, which possibly, in some way, they'll be able to balance it out through their seam-bowling options. So, I do feel that Ellyse Perry is going to be a miss,” Anjum told IANS in an exclusive conversation on the eve of the competition's commencement.

She also stated that one needs to understand that the cricketing schedule is also hectic compared to previous years.“I understand that the fans won't get to see her in this WPL, but there will be stuff out back home as well to look into, because it's become quite a challenging job now to be travelling and playing cricket.

“Although it's nice and rewarding, at the end of the day, sometimes players also have to look after their own backyard before heading out and playing another tournament,” she said.

With Perry out, Anjum thinks RCB faces difficult decisions regarding their four overseas slots, particularly around who will open the batting alongside skipper Smriti Mandhana. Australia's Georgia Voll and Grace Harris are among the contenders to partner Smriti at the top of the order, while Gautami Naik is an uncapped opening option.

“For RCB, who will open the batting with Smriti? Because you have to think that at the end of the day, Georgia Voll will be looked at. But for the challenge that RCB will get, if they go ahead with Georgia Voll, will you be able to squeeze in Nadine de Klerk in that lineup as well?

“Because you can only play with four foreign players. If you do that, and don't pick Nadine, then that means you have to go out and also look to balance between Linsey Smith and Lauren Bell. So, I guess looking at Indian bowlers is good.

“If you go for a Lauren Bell, then you miss out on a Georgia Voll at the top or a Linsey Smith as a spinner. So, that is going to remain a challenge for RCB. But it's good, as at least we'll get to see new players coming in the WPL,” she concluded.