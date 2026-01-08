Last Chance To Nominate Your Favourite Brand for the Industry’s Most Credible Awards

(MENAFN)

Don’t miss the opportunity to nominate your favourite broker, financial service provider, or FinTech firm for the UF AWARDS MEA 2026.

Do you know who the top brokers and fintech companies in the Middle Eastern and African region are? Then you should nominate them for one of the industry’s most credible awards: The UF AWARDS MEA 2026.

Time is quickly running out, though, and the nomination round is closing on January 23rd. The UF AWARDS are a global series of awards that focus on the biggest, most innovative, and market-leading brokers, financial institutions, and fintech companies. If your brand fits that description, then don’t miss the opportunity to nominate them.

Voted on by the public

The reason the UF AWARDS are considered the most credible is due to their voting process. UF AWARD winners are not decided on by a small group of individuals or special interest groups. The awards are decided by a public vote that includes traders, industry professionals, clients, and partners. This ensures the utmost impartiality and practically eliminates the risk of vested interests skewing the outcome.

Prove your favorite brand leads the competition

The financial services and fintech industry is densely represented, an often challenging and noisy space. This is why brands and companies that manage to stand apart from their peers should be recognised for those hard-won achievements.

The UF AWARDS help promote the people, brands, and companies that propel the industry forward through innovation, the best conditions, and advanced technology. It reinforces trust and credibility among potential clients and increases winners' profiles and regional footprint. It also proves that your nominated brand can stand neck to neck with some of the most well-established, B2B and B2C organisations.

Multiple award categories

Responding to the plethora of nominees, specializing in a diverse range of products and services, the UF AWARDS recognizes excellence across multiple fields. This includes awards, of course, for Best Broker and Best Trading Platform, but also Best All-in-One Brokerage Solution for top-tier Fintech firms and Best Institutional Broker for leading institutional financial service providers. Visit the UF AWARDS MEA 2026 site for a complete list of B2B and B2C award categories.

Any member of the public can nominate a brand for any of the categories. Participants can also be nominated for multiple categories if they excel in more than one.

How to Register Nominations

The last day to submit nominations is January 23rd, and time is running out. Here’s how:

Register on the UF AWARDS MEA 2026 website.

Log in after you register, choose the category from the dropdown that best represents your nomination: B2B or Broker Awards.

Finally, click on the Award or Awards that best describes the nominee you wish to recommend.

The voting round will be open from January 26th until February 4th. Once the votes the public submitted are tallied, the award winners will be announced on the 11th of February. Click the link for more information regarding the UF AWARDS MEA 2026 and past winners.

Best of luck to all the participants, and we look forward to seeing all the extraordinary nominees from the Middle East and Africa rapidly driving the industry forward.

