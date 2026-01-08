GEOLOG Acquires Quad Ltd And QO Inc. To Enhance Global Wellsite Geology And Pore Pressure Services

GEOLOG International B.V. (“GEOLOG” or the“Company”), a leading independent provider of wellsite geosciences, drilling solutions and surface logging services to the energy industry, today announced the successful acquisition of Quad Ltd and QO Inc. (together,“Quad”). Quad is a long-standing provider of wellsite and operations geologists, along with advanced pore pressure and fracture gradient analysis services.

This strategic bolt-on acquisition significantly enhances GEOLOG's portfolio of advanced subsurface and drilling support services and solidifies its operational presence globally.

GEOLOG and Quad have a history of successful collaboration on numerous international projects, serving a broad spectrum of energy clients. Integrating Quad's highly experienced personnel and specialized technical capabilities will strengthen GEOLOG's capacity to support clients in complex drilling environments, spanning from exploration through development and production phases.

“Quad has been a trusted partner for a long time, and we are delighted to formally welcome their team into the GEOLOG family,” commented Richard Calleri, Chief Executive Officer of GEOLOG.“Their industry reputation for excellence in wellsite and operations geology, as well as pore pressure and fracture gradient analysis, is exceptional. By combining Quad's specialist knowledge with GEOLOG's extensive global footprint and technology platform, we can now offer a truly integrated suite of solutions, which is critical for technically challenging and high-risk wells.”

Quad is active across the globe, providing clients with seasoned geological professionals and recognized expertise in critical disciplines like pore pressure prediction and fracture gradient analysis. Their extensive experience includes supporting High-Pressure, High-Temperature (HPHT) wells, deepwater operations, and unconventional plays, delivering insights vital for optimizing well planning, managing drilling risks, and enhancing overall safety and performance.

By incorporating Quad's services into the existing GEOLOG portfolio, clients will gain:Access to a larger global team of wellsite and operations geologists with deep experience across diverse geological and operating environments.Superior pore pressure and fracture gradient analysis capabilities to support well design, real-time drilling decisions, and effective risk mitigation.A broader, integrated solution that combines GEOLOG's advanced surface logging and digital workflows with Quad's specialist consulting and onsite geological expertise.

Over the coming months, GEOLOG and Quad will coordinate service delivery, align technical workflows, and further integrate their offerings.

Shaun Coogan, Director of Quad, added,“This is a logical next step in our long-standing relationship with GEOLOG. We share a commitment to technical excellence and a client-focused culture. Together, we are better equipped to help our clients reduce risk, improve well performance, and deliver their projects safely and efficiently worldwide.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.