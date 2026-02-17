MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)In a significant crackdown on anti-national activities, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), Kashmir on Tuesday filed a detailed chargesheet before the competent court against two individuals allegedly involved in propagating secessionist and pro-terror content linked to the proscribed outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

In a statement, SIA Kashmir has today filed a comprehensive charge sheet before the Competent Court against two accused persons Altaf Hussain Wagay, resident of Reban Gund Behram, Shopian, and Shabir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Rampora, Qaimoh, Kulgam (presently operating from across the border) for their involvement in unlawful and anti-national activities linked to the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen- HM.

The case pertains to the dissemination and propagation of anti national, secessionist, and pro terrorist content through various social media platforms with the intent to radicalize youth and disturb public order in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, it reads.

The FIR (No. 01/2025) was registered at Police Station CIK/SIA Kashmir under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after credible inputs revealed that Pakistan based proscribed terrorist organisations, including Lashkar e Toiba and Jaish e Mohammad along with their proxies and sympathizers, were engaged in a coordinated conspiracy to disseminate anti India and secessionist propaganda through online and offline channels, it reads.

The objective of this campaign was to challenge the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, incite disaffection, and radicalize impressionable youth to further terrorist activities, it reads.

Statement further reads, During the investigation, SIA Kashmir successfully identified multiple social media accounts operated under pseudonyms by the accused persons to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

Their active role in spreading secessionist ideology, promoting terrorism, and attempting to undermine the lawful administrative framework has been established, it reads.

Further investigation in respect of other suspects and associated conspirators is continuing under the relevant provisions of law, it reads.

SIA Kashmir reiterates its firm commitment to identify, investigate, and prosecute individuals involved in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the nation, particularly those exploiting digital platforms to radicalize youth and promote terrorism, reads the statement.

