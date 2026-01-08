$619.25 Bn Aftermarket Automotive Parts Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F - Rising Demand For Smart, Connected, And Eco-Friendly Components

Dublin, Jan. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aftermarket Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The aftermarket automotive parts market is experiencing robust growth, projecting an increase from $454.46 billion in 2024 to $482.35 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 6.1%. This upward trajectory is attributed to rising urbanization, increased vehicle usage, frequent road accidents, reliance on passenger cars for daily transit, and an expanding logistics and commercial fleet. The shift towards cost-effective spare parts also plays a significant role in this growth.

From 2025 onward, the market is anticipated to reach $619.25 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 6.4%. Key drivers include the surge in demand for smart vehicles, stringent government regulations on safety and emissions, and a shift towards subscription-based mobility services. Expanding the hybrid and electric vehicle aftermarket, alongside a preference for premium aftermarket parts, further propels growth. Notable trends include eco-friendly components, advanced braking systems, IoT integration, AI diagnostic tools, and innovations in lightweight materials.

Smart vehicle components, comprising sensors and connected systems, are steering the market's future. These components enhance vehicular communication and safety. Aftermarket parts ensure cost-effective, compatible replacements that maintain or elevate connectivity and functionality. For instance, as reported by the Baker Institute for Public Policy, the absence of Chinese electric and connected vehicle technology in Mexico by 2026 highlights a shift towards domestic automotive advancements.

Major market players are innovating with products like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) sensors to boost vehicle safety and automation. Continental AG's 2024 expansion in aftermarket offerings, addressing electric vehicles and Euro 7 standards, demonstrates this innovation. Similarly, Standard Motor Products' acquisition of Nissens Automotive emphasizes strategic growth in the European market and thermal management portfolios.

The aftermarket is dominated by industry giants such as Robert Bosch GmbH, DENSO Corporation, Continental AG, and others, with North America leading in 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to witness the fastest growth. The market span includes diverse geographies, reflecting varied regulatory and economic dynamics.

Trade relations and tariffs significantly influence market trends, especially with increased U.S. tariffs in 2025 affecting machinery sectors. Organizations face margin pressures and are prioritizing local supplier development, product redesigns, and extended equipment lifespans through predictive maintenance to mitigate rising costs.

This market report offers detailed insights, from global market size and regional shares to competitor analysis and future trends. The emphasis is on aftermarket automotive parts, which are cost-effective alternatives to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. These parts enhance vehicle longevity and performance across different market channels, including OEMs and online platforms. Comprehensive coverage spans countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and more, capturing a global perspective.

The aftermarket automotive parts marketplace comprises various products such as cooling systems, body parts, and electrical components. With 'factory gate' values reflecting direct sales, this market's revenue is defined by consumption within specified regions, offering a nuanced understanding of economic contributions and market dynamics.

