$21.93 Bn Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Trends, Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|337
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$12.95 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$21.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Chapters Covered:
- Introduction and Market Characteristics: An overview of the market segmentation by cancer type, class, and distribution channel. Key Trends: Exploration of significant trends and future market developments. Growth and Strategic Analysis: PESTEL analysis, market growth rates, forecast growth contributors, and total addressable market insights. Regional and Country Analysis: Detailed analysis of historic and forecast market values and share comparisons across regions and countries. Competitive Landscape: Profiles of leading companies, market share estimations, and financial benchmarking between key competitors. Recent Developments and M&A: Insightful information on recent mergers, acquisitions, and significant developments shaping the market. Opportunities and Strategies: Identifies opportunities and formulating suggested market strategies based on research findings.
Markets and Segments:
- By Cancer Type: Colorectal Adenocarcinoma; Gastrointestinal Carcinoid Tumors; Other Cancer Types. By Class: Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy; Chemotherapy; Other Classes. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies; Other Distribution Channels. Key Companies: Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly & Company.
Companies Featured
- Merck & Co. Inc. Amgen Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Eli Lilly & Company Bayer AG Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Pfizer Inc. Sanofi Taiho Pharmaceutical Simcere Zaiming Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd. Innovent Biologics Junshi Biosciences Shanghai Pharmaceuticals CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Hutchmed, Zai Lab WuXi AppTec Fosun Pharma Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited Celltrion Inc. Samsung Biologics Novartis AG AstraZeneca plc Evonik Industries AG Genentech Fusion Pharmaceuticals Pfizer Canada NEXT Oncology Hikma Pharmaceuticals Astellas Pharma Inc. Servier Laboratories Alkem Laboratories Zydus Group Gilead Sciences
Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market
