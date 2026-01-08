$4.48 Bn Artificial Intelligence (AI) Generated Podcast Host Global Markets, 2019-2024, 2025-2029F, 2034F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.57 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$4.48 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|30.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Report Scope:
Markets Covered:
- By Component: Software, Hardware, Services By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises By Application: Media and Entertainment, Education, Corporate Training, Marketing and Advertising, Other Applications By End-User: Individuals, Enterprises, Educational Institutions, Media Companies, Other End-Users
Subsegments:
- By Software: Voice Generation Software, Natural Language Processing Software, Audio Editing and Mixing Software By Hardware: Microphones, Audio Interfaces, Recording Devices, Servers and Storage Systems By Services: Custom Voice Cloning Services, Cloud Hosting and Integration Services, Technical Support and Maintenance Services
Companies Featured
- Baidu Inc. Veritone Inc. DeepBrain AI Inc. ElevenLabs Inc. Descript Inc. Speechify Inc. Murf AI Inc. Resemble AI Inc. Altered Studio Replica Studios Aflorithmic Labs Ltd. Listnr Inc. LOVO Inc. Play Inc. Podcastle Inc. WellSaid Labs Inc. Wondercraft Ltd. Jellypod Ltd. FlightStory Studio Revoicer Inc.
