Kazakhstan, Singapore's XINFA GROUP Explore Industrial Park Dev't In Pavlodar

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and Zhao Tingyun, Vice-Chairman of XINFA GROUP, discussed the industrial park construction project in the Pavlodar region, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh government.

Zhao Tingyun highlighted that the company has conducted an initial assessment of Kazakhstan's resource base, which includes significant bauxite, coal, and copper deposits, and is optimistic about their industrial potential. He underscored the opportunity for the development of value-added products and the establishment of comprehensive processing chains.

The plans for the industrial park in Pavlodar include the construction of metallurgical facilities for the production of alumina, aluminum, and copper, along with the development of energy infrastructure powered by renewable energy sources.

Furthermore, there are intentions to establish factories producing soda, carbon materials, and environmentally friendly building solutions. The total investment for the project is projected to reach approximately $15 billion, with the industrial park spanning more than 3,000 hectares. It is anticipated that the project will create over 10,000 jobs.

XINFA GROUP, a Singapore-based company founded in 1972, boasts a diversified portfolio encompassing energy, aluminum, chemicals, and sustainable construction and agricultural technologies.