Uzbekistan Extends Privatization Process Of Tashkent Railcar Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to extend the privatization process of the Tashkent Passenger Railcar Construction and Repair Plant for another year, Trend reports via the National Database of Legislation of Uzbekistan.

This measure is outlined in a presidential decree on“Measures to Increase Passenger Transportation on Local Railway Routes by 2030.”

According to a presidential decree, the Agency for State Asset Management has been instructed to extend, for one year, the agreement on transferring a 90% stake in JSC Tashkent Passenger Railcar Construction and Repair Plant to trust management by Transport Engineering Center, with the condition that the plant will undergo phased privatization thereafter.

In April 2024, a 90.02% stake in the plant, previously held by Uzbekistan Railways, was transferred to the Agency for State Asset Management. In January 2025, this stake was placed under the trust management of the Transport Engineering Center, a structure established with the participation of Russian companies. Senior executives from Russia's Transmashholding also joined the plant's supervisory board.

The Tashkent Passenger Railcar Construction and Repair Plant is the only enterprise in Central Asia capable of carrying out major overhaul and life-extension repairs of passenger railcars.

As regards the“Measures to Increase Passenger Transportation on Local Railway Routes by 2030,” Uzbekistan plans to enhance its local rail infrastructure by 2030 with significant upgrades, including the renovation of 1,000 km of tracks, construction of 151 km of new lines, and electrification of 182 km. The initiative will introduce 15 new intercity routes, modernize 27 stations, and extend the high-speed rail network to major cities like Khiva and Tashkent. Electrification will focus on the Fergana Valley, supported by the CAREC Corridor 2 project.

The strategy includes implementing smart bus systems and a Bus Rapid Transit system to improve urban mobility, as well as transforming Uzbekistan Railways into a commercially driven entity. Supported by a World Bank transport strategy and regional cooperation, the goal is to establish a modern, integrated transport network by 2030 that fosters national growth and regional integration.