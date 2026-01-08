Snow, Wind Force Cancel 700+ Flights At Amsterdam Airport On Wednesday

Dhaka: Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands canceled 719 flights due to snow and severe wind force on Wednesday, January 7. In some places, up to 10 centimeters of snowfall was experienced on the same day.

This adverse weather condition led to an orange alert across the country that forced Amsterdam Airport to severely reduce operations and maintain only a small number of inbound and outbound flights.

From the night of January 6 to 7, more than 1000 travelers were stranded at the airport and spent the night there due to previous cancellations. The airport authority arranged camp beds to accommodate them and offered complimentary breakfast.

Schiphol urged travelers to check the most up-to-date flight information before starting from home and requested them to leave Schiphol if flights get canceled after arriving at the airport.

In addition to air travel, the Netherlands faced severe disruptions in rail transportation on Wednesday. During these inclement weather conditions, passengers have been advised to check NS Travel Planner before departure to ensure rail connectivity remains operational.

Outside the Netherlands, its neighboring nation France also experienced harsh weather conditions. Nearly 100 flights were canceled at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Wednesday.

Furthermore, other means of public transportation suffered badly due to unusual snowfall and frost in the French capital. Reports claimed, on Tuesday, at least six people died of road accidents.

