Syria launches operation in Aleppo targeting PKK/YPG terror group
(MENAFN) The Syrian army will carry out a limited military operation in Aleppo targeting the PKK/YPG-affiliated SDF following recent attacks on civilians and infrastructure. The Information Ministry reported that over the past month, SDF assaults have killed more than 20 civilians, wounded over 150, and killed 25 soldiers, while disrupting trade and daily life.
The planned operation, requested by local residents, aims to halt artillery, sniper, and drone attacks, restore security, reopen the Aleppo–Azaz road, and protect civilians. Authorities emphasized that the operation will comply with international law and focus on armed groups responsible for the attacks, not civilians.
The announcement comes after SDF shelling of residential neighborhoods for a second consecutive day, which prompted the evacuation of 850 civilians due to worsening humanitarian conditions.
