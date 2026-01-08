403
Hungary’s FM criticizes EU plans for military hubs in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Hungary’s foreign minister on Wednesday voiced strong opposition to European initiatives aimed at creating military hubs inside Ukraine, warning that such steps could bring the continent closer to direct conflict with Russia.
"Yesterday (Tuesday) in Paris, the Coalition of the Willing made yet another proposal that pushes Europe closer to a direct confrontation with Russia," Peter Szijjarto said in remarks shared on social media. He stressed that Hungary intends to “stay out of this.”
Szijjarto further emphasized, "We support peace talks, including negotiations at the highest level between the US and Russia, and firmly reject this latest move towards war."
The comments followed a summit in Paris where UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a declaration of intent. The meeting, attended by Ukraine’s allies, concluded with London and Paris announcing plans to “establish military hubs across Ukraine.”
Russia has previously warned that the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine under any justification would be “absolutely unacceptable” and interpreted as “preparations for foreign military intervention.”
Hungary’s stance underscores divisions within Europe over how far to extend military support for Kyiv, with Budapest continuing to advocate for diplomacy rather than expanded military involvement.
