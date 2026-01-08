403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Helicopter crash leaves two dead in Russia's Perm region
(MENAFN) Authorities in Russia confirmed Wednesday that two people lost their lives in a private helicopter accident in the Perm region. The incident occurred on the grounds of a recreation center located in the Bardymsky District, according to reports citing the regional branch of the Emergency Situations Ministry.
"Unfortunately, two people died in the crash," officials stated, noting that despite the severity of the accident, no damage was reported on the ground. Emergency services quickly mobilized, deploying around 40 personnel and 14 pieces of equipment to secure the site and manage the aftermath.
An updated account of the incident revealed that the helicopter’s propeller became entangled in overhead cables above a ski slope during takeoff. This mechanical failure caused the aircraft to lose control and crash into the snow.
The crash highlights ongoing concerns about aviation safety in Russia’s regional areas, where private flights are common but infrastructure challenges can pose risks. Investigations are expected to continue as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.
"Unfortunately, two people died in the crash," officials stated, noting that despite the severity of the accident, no damage was reported on the ground. Emergency services quickly mobilized, deploying around 40 personnel and 14 pieces of equipment to secure the site and manage the aftermath.
An updated account of the incident revealed that the helicopter’s propeller became entangled in overhead cables above a ski slope during takeoff. This mechanical failure caused the aircraft to lose control and crash into the snow.
The crash highlights ongoing concerns about aviation safety in Russia’s regional areas, where private flights are common but infrastructure challenges can pose risks. Investigations are expected to continue as authorities work to determine the full circumstances surrounding the accident.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment