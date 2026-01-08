403
ICE kills woman in Minnesota after enforcement operation
(MENAFN) A 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent in Minnesota during an enforcement operation. The Department of Homeland Security stated that Good attempted to hit officers with her vehicle, prompting the agent to fire in what officials described as “self-defense.”
Local authorities disputed this account. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey reviewed video footage of the incident, calling it a reckless use of force and demanding federal immigration agents leave the city. The Minneapolis City Council condemned the shooting, stating that Good’s “life was taken at the hands of the federal government” and called for ICE to be removed.
Social media footage reportedly showed an ICE agent standing in front of Good’s SUV as it moved forward, after which the agent fired multiple shots. Homeland Security officials described the event as an “act of domestic terrorism,” claiming the officer acted to protect himself and others.
