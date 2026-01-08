Quadient Achieves A- Rating From CDP, Marking A Major Milestone In Its 'Elevate To 2030' Climate Ambition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces that it has been awarded an A- score by CDP, a global nonprofit that runs a leading independent environmental disclosure system for companies. The A- rating marks a strong advancement from previous years and recognizes Quadient's successful integration of climate action into its long-term strategy.

Quadient has been reporting to CDP since 2009 to assess its climate performance and benchmark itself against peers. After seven consecutive years with a B score, the move to an A- rating reflects the increased maturity of Quadient's climate governance, its decarbonization trajectory and the concrete results already achieved. An A- rating places Quadient in CDP's“Leadership” category and fully aligns with Quadient's strategic plan, Elevate to 2030, in which sustainability is a driver of resilience, innovation and long-term value creation.

“Achieving an A- CDP score is a strong acknowledgment of the progress we have made over time,” said Brandon Batt, chief people and transformation officer at Quadient.“It reflects our commitment to transparency, science-based action and continuous improvement, and shows that our 2030 targets are helping guide Quadient in the right direction toward a low-carbon future and Net Zero by 2050. While the transition to a low-carbon economy is a long-term journey, this recognition reinforces our ability to create sustainable value for our customers and stakeholders.”

The improvement in Quadient's CDP score is notably driven by the validation of its climate targets by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), an advanced analysis of climate-related risks and opportunities to better inform decision-making and for continued progress in life cycle assessments and eco-design, including the launch of more energy-efficient solutions.

Quadient's climate targets are aligned with a 1.5°C pathway and validated by SBTi. These targets include a 64% reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 30% reduction in absolute Scope 3 emissions by 2030, compared to 2018, as well as the achievement of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across the value chain by 2050. As of 2024, Quadient has already achieved a 55% reduction in combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

This progress reflects ongoing efforts to reduce emissions across the company's operations by optimizing energy use in buildings, increasing the share of low-carbon energy, decarbonizing its vehicle fleet and limiting business travel through remote and flexible work practices. Sustainability is also embedded into product design and manufacturing. Quadient aims to have 80% of its product ranges covered by life cycle assessments by the end of 2026, ensuring that new designs have a lower environmental impact than previous generations.

Transparency and accountability remain central to Quadient's approach. The company measures its carbon footprint annually in line with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol and reports its progress through recognized frameworks such as CDP, providing stakeholders with a clear and consistent view of its climate performance. This recognition reinforces Quadient's ambition to elevate sustainability beyond compliance and make it a strategic lever for growth and impact. It also reflects Quadient's ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its solutions, supporting customers and stakeholders in their sustainability journeys through 2030 and beyond.

