CM Dhami Lays Foundation For Rs 1203 Lakh Road Project In Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone for the second phase (kilometre 1 to 10) of the road widening project in Sahaspur Assembly constituency of Dehradun district, the release said. The project will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1203.40 lakh, covering the stretch from Mithiberry to Parwal up to Chandni Chowk, and from Parwal to Vigyan Dham Jhajhra.

Roads as Foundation for Development

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that strong road infrastructure is the foundation of the state's overall development. Better connectivity will accelerate local trade, tourism, education, and healthcare services, strengthening the regional economy.

New Development Projects for Sahaspur

Making important announcements for the development of the Sahaspur region, the Chief Minister approved several projects, including a drinking water supply, drainage works, a cremation ground (Mokshdham), and embankment (Pushta) construction.

Key Announcements Include:

As per the release, for the Sahaspur Assembly constituency, key announcements included construction of a tubewell for drinking water supply in Bhauwala; construction of a drain from Daru Chowk to Keshavwala river to address waterlogging in the municipal corporation area; construction of a Mokshdham near Arcadia Badowala Park; construction of embankment and road from Asanpur to the cremation ground; embankment construction on Asan River in Umedpur and Parwal to protect agricultural land; embankment construction for safety of Badowala residential area in Municipal Ward No. 93; and road construction to the cremation ground in Pondha along with embankment work to prevent land erosion from the drain.

Uttarakhand's Inclusive Growth and Empowerment

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to expanding basic infrastructure in line with public aspirations. Uttarakhand is emerging as a leading state in inclusive development, with special focus on women's empowerment.

Addressing the public gathering, CM Dhami said that various national and international ratings are establishing Uttarakhand as a leading state in inclusive development. He described women as the backbone of the hill economy and said that under the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, women are producing products through self-help groups that can compete with multinational companies.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has become the fourth-largest economy. Uttarakhand's economy has grown 26-fold; the budget size has crossed Rs1 lakh crore; power generation has increased fourfold; and reverse migration has increased by 44 per cent.

Commitment to State's Culture and Governance

As per the release, the Chief Minister clarified that any tampering with the original identity, culture, and demographic balance of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will not be tolerated. The Uniform Civil Code, strict anti-copying law, and strong action against illegal encroachment and land mafia reflect the government's commitment.

He said that special focus is being given to employment generation, and preparations are underway for 10,000 to 12,000 recruitments this financial year.

The Chief Minister also appreciated local MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir for his sensitivity and active role in addressing regional issues. (ANI)

