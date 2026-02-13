403
Schneider Electric Unveils The Industry's First Open, Software‐Defined Distributed Control System (DCS) To Power Flexible, Future‐Ready Industrial Automation
For decades, Foxboro DCS has served as the“brain” of industrial operations, enabling real-time control and coordination of complex processes. But today's landscape demands more – greater agility, fewer costly upgrades, and simplified compliance. EcoStruxureTM Foxboro SDA delivers exactly that: flexibility, scalability, and cost efficiency without sacrificing reliability. The importance of open industrial systems was highlighted in Schneider Electric's recent global research report with Omdia, which uncovered closed systems cost mid-sized industrial companies 7.5% of revenue through downtime, inefficiencies, and compliance retrofits every year. “EcoStruxureTM Foxboro SDA marks a defining moment for industrial automation,” said Hany Fouda, Senior Vice President, Process Automation, Schneider Electric.“By embracing openness and software-defined architecture, we're giving our customers the agility to modernize without compromise, protecting their investments while unlocking future-ready capabilities. This evolution is a strategic enabler for digital transformation, and Schneider Electric is proud to lead it.” Developed by listening to real customer challenges; aging systems, rising costs, and the need to do more with less, Foxboro SDA decouples hardware from software to protect existing investments and enable a smooth, lower-risk modernization path. The result is simpler workflows, faster insights, and sustainable performance gains. Key Features:
EcoStruxureTM Foxboro Software Defined Automation (SDA) delivers openness, embedded cybersecurity, and real-time intelligence, modernizing operations without compromise
Open, Software-Defined Architecture: Foxboro SDA decouples software from hardware to deliver vendor independence and interoperability, enabling flexible, scalable architectures that simplify
Cybersecure & Future-Ready: Foxboro SDA is built with secure-by-design principles and IEC 62443-3-3 compliance, delivering a future-ready platform that enables IT/OT convergence, AI/ML integration, and autonomous operations for Industry 4.0 and energy transition.
Simplify Operations & Reduce Costs: Customers can lower CapEx and OpEx, streamline deployment with intuitive tools, and minimizes downtime by avoiding obsolescence and enabling predictive maintenance.
