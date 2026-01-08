403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Walz orders guard readiness after ICE shooting of Minneapolis woman
(MENAFN) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that he has issued a “warning order” to ready the state’s National Guard for potential deployment following the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.
“I've issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard. We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary,” Walz said during a press briefing held shortly after the incident.
He explained that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is overseeing the investigation, while the state’s emergency operations center has been activated. Walz also confirmed that dozens of members of the State Patrol’s Mobile Response Team have been mobilized.
Directing his remarks toward President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Walz stated: “You’ve done enough. There’s nothing more important than Minnesotan safety.”
The governor described the situation as “chaotic,” attributing it to “the largest deployment in American history of federal agents into a community with no communication to locals.” He added, “This was totally predictable and it was totally avoidable,” arguing that the federal presence had not improved public safety. “We don't have any of that coordination. They should be talking to us,” he said.
The shooting involved 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during an ICE enforcement operation. Federal officials claimed the agent fired in “self-defense” after she allegedly attempted to hit officers with her vehicle, though local authorities have disputed that account.
“I've issued a warning order to prepare the Minnesota National Guard. We have soldiers in training and prepared to be deployed if necessary,” Walz said during a press briefing held shortly after the incident.
He explained that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is overseeing the investigation, while the state’s emergency operations center has been activated. Walz also confirmed that dozens of members of the State Patrol’s Mobile Response Team have been mobilized.
Directing his remarks toward President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Walz stated: “You’ve done enough. There’s nothing more important than Minnesotan safety.”
The governor described the situation as “chaotic,” attributing it to “the largest deployment in American history of federal agents into a community with no communication to locals.” He added, “This was totally predictable and it was totally avoidable,” arguing that the federal presence had not improved public safety. “We don't have any of that coordination. They should be talking to us,” he said.
The shooting involved 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, who was killed during an ICE enforcement operation. Federal officials claimed the agent fired in “self-defense” after she allegedly attempted to hit officers with her vehicle, though local authorities have disputed that account.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment