ICE kills woman during enforcement operation in Minnesota
(MENAFN) A 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, was fatally shot during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Minnesota on Wednesday.
According to federal authorities, Good allegedly tried to ram officers with her vehicle, leading one agent to open fire in what was described as an act of "self-defense."
Local leaders strongly contested that narrative. The mayor of Minneapolis stated he had reviewed video footage of the incident and dismissed the justification, condemning the shooting as a reckless use of force. He also called for federal immigration agents to leave the city.
The Minneapolis City Council issued a joint statement declaring that Good was a community member whose “life was taken today at the hands of the federal government.” The council added: “Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” while demanding ICE “immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today.”
Video circulating online showed an ICE officer positioned in front of Good’s SUV as it advanced, with the agent firing several rounds.
Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agent’s actions, saying, "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively, shot to protect himself and the people around him," and characterized the incident as "an act of domestic terrorism," confirming that Good was struck and killed.
