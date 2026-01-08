Bluesg Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Recognition For Excellence In Car-Sharing Industry

MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan applauds BlueSG's customer-centric approach, digital transformation, and operational agility in redefining urban mobility through its innovative car-sharing model.

San Antonio, TX - January 6, 2026 - Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that BlueSG has been recognized with the 2025 Asia-Pacific Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the Car-sharing Industry for its outstanding achievements in driving customer value through innovative business models, digital transformation, and commitment to sustainable mobility. This recognition comes at a pivotal moment, as BlueSG is currently undergoing a pause in its operations while preparing to unveil an upgraded service designed to better meet the evolving needs of its users. It highlights BlueSG's consistent leadership in redefining transportation in dense urban environments, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in a competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. BlueSG excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with consumer demand while executing them with efficiency, scalability, and agility.“In 2024, BlueSG reached a critical milestone by transitioning from a legacy monolithic system to a fully in-house digital platform. This transformation enhanced scalability, agility, and reduced reliance on third-party vendors,” said Ming Lih Chan, Senior Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on car-sharing innovation and customer value, BlueSG has consistently demonstrated adaptability in a rapidly evolving urban mobility landscape. Its strategic agility and sustained investment in fleet operations, digital platforms, and customer experience have enabled it to scale effectively across Singapore and position itself for future expansion within the Asia-Pacific region.“BlueSG grew its fleet and islandwide network strategically, with locations carefully chosen based on commuter demand patterns,” added Nur Juliana Jusoh, Best Practices Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Innovation remains central to BlueSG's approach. Its A-to-B business model-which allows users to return vehicles at different locations-offers unmatched flexibility and cost savings compared to traditional round-trip models. Additionally, its free membership tier lowers barriers to entry, enabling more customers to benefit from affordable, sustainable car-sharing.“We are proud to receive this acknowledgement, which affirms our long-standing commitment to delivering accessible, sustainable mobility solutions for Singapore. As we move into the next chapter of our strategic roadmap, we will continue to build on our strengths to introduce an upgraded service that better supports the evolving needs of our users and the communities we serve.” said Keith Kee, Chief Executive Officer at BlueSG.

BlueSG's unwavering commitment to customer experience will further strengthen the leadership it has established in the car-sharing industry as it enters its next development stage. The company leverages advanced demand forecasting to optimize fleet distribution, employs chargerless operations to extend coverage into underserved areas, and ensures seamless digital engagement through its proprietary platform, underscoring its consistent delivery of reliable, high-quality services trusted by customers.

Frost & Sullivan commends BlueSG for setting a high standard in customer value creation, strategic execution, and sustainable innovation. The company's vision, operational excellence, and customer-first culture have played a key role in shaping the future of car-sharing and delivering tangible benefits to both urban communities and the environment, which will continue to lead and strengthen in the evolution of its future growth.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates excellence in creating value for customers through superior products, services, and experiences. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that successfully balance customer needs with business sustainability to achieve long-term growth and competitive differentiation.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About BlueSG

Launched in 2017 as Singapore's first electric car sharing service, BlueSG redefined accessible urban mobility with a flexible and eco-friendly alternative to private car ownership. By integrating seamlessly with the public transport system, BlueSG enabled convenient A to B travel and helped advance Singapore's vision for a more sustainable, car lite city.

BlueSG is currently on an operational pause as it prepares to introduce an upgraded service designed to better meet evolving user expectations and the next phase of smart mobility. The enhanced service will continue to champion sustainable transport and contribute to the decarbonization of Singapore's mobility landscape.