President Of Singapore Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador
HE the Ambassador conveyed greetings of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to HE President of the Republic of Singapore, as well as HH the Amir's wishes of good health and happiness to HE the Singaporean President, and continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of Singapore.
For his part, HE President of the Republic of Singapore conveyed his greetings to HH the Amir, wishing him good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.
