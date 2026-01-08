'Love Is Blind' Returns For Season 10 On February 11 In New City

Netflix has announced that 'Love Is Blind' is returning for its tenth season, set to premiere on February 11. The reality TV show, which has been renewed since January 2025, will take place in a new city, although the specific location has yet to be revealed.

What Happened in Season 9?

Following the conclusion of the ninth season in October 2025, fans can expect another roller-coaster of emotions and romance as singles enter the pods in search of love. Season nine saw three couples--Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh, Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner, and Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey--reach their wedding day, but none tied the knot.

Megan and Jordan called off their wedding on the morning of the ceremony. However, Megan later welcomed a baby boy, Brooks, with her new partner Paul, whom she met three months after filming. "We got pregnant three months into dating," she said. "We definitely had our ups and downs--I'm not gonna say it was perfect--but Paul's been amazing and we're very happy,'" as quoted by E! News.

Host Vanessa Lachey on the 'Love Is Blind' Formula

Vanessa Lachey, who co-hosts the show with her husband Nick Lachey, noted how much the city influences the season's dynamics. "The beauty of Love Is Blind being in different cities each season is that you get the character of that season, that city, and what comes along with it," Vanessa told E! News in May 2025. "Some cities, faith is more important. Some cities, work is more important. Some cities, drinking is more important--it varies. They're just people looking for love."

She added, "It definitely--in the evolution of the show, and it being nine seasons--people know what to expect. And every now and then you get someone that slips through the cracks and who isn't in it for the right reasons," as quoted by E! News.

From Pods to Parenthood: Updates on Season 1 Stars

Several former couples remain fan favourites. Season one stars Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed-Hamilton recently welcomed their son, Ezra William Hamilton, on October 1. Lauren reflected, "It feels great to have set that bar. And I think it feels even better because it's not something that we were trying to do, it just naturally happened through us organically falling in love and being ourselves on this huge platform. And I think because of that reason, so many people love us, and they love our story."

Fellow season one couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett also became parents this year, sharing their daughter's arrival in April. Amber wrote on Instagram, "People may think getting married the way we did is crazy. But I've always trusted my instincts (even the crazy ones) and they haven't steered me wrong yet and thankfully your crazy instincts work damn near perfectly with mine," as quoted by E! News.

As season 10 approaches, viewers can expect a fresh batch of singles, new cities, and the signature emotional journey that has made 'Love Is Blind' a fan-favourite reality dating series.

