Waterproof Mascara: A Wry, Clear-Eyed Memoir Of Single Parenting And Survival
Sydney author Neroli Hajinakitas writes candidly about family life after divorce.
SYDNEY, Australia -“Waterproof Mascara” (ISBN:9781834185828 released November 26, 2025), a memoir by Sydney-based writer Neroli Hajinakitas, offers an unsentimental, humourous account of raising three children after divorce. The book reflects on family life not as a carefully curated ideal, but as something noisy, imperfect, and deeply familiar to many parents.
Set largely within a busy household the author calls“The Share House,” Waterproof Mascara chronicles everyday domestic realities: teenagers with selective blindness toward chores, appliances that appear to have moods of their own, and the ongoing work of rebuilding stability after the end of a marriage. Hajinakitas approaches these moments with observational humor rather than exaggeration, focusing on recognition over performance.
The book's title comes from a practical conclusion reached through experience: resilience is less about flawless preparation and more about getting through the day intact. From missing socks to late-night fridge raids, Hajinakitas documents the small negotiations that make up family life, while also reflecting on larger themes of independence, self-definition, and endurance.
Hajinakitas is a fashion design lecturer and former fashion business owner who did not learn to read fluently until her twenties due to dyslexia. Writing began as a personal exercise following a high-conflict divorce and gradually evolved into a structured memoir. Her background, including early struggles with literacy and later professional success, informs the book's grounded perspective and plainspoken voice.
Rather than presenting parenting as a set of lessons or solutions, Waterproof Mascara stays focused on her experiences. The book speaks to single parents, blended families, and anyone who has found humor to be a useful coping tool when control is limited and expectations fall short.
Waterproof Mascara is available through major online booksellers including Amazon.
About the Author
Neroli Hajinakitas is a Sydney-based writer and fashion design lecturer. She writes about domestic life, parenting, and resilience with a focus on observation and honesty. She lives on Sydney's North Shore with her three children, several pets, and a household full of well-used appliances.
BOOK SUMMARY:
Author: Neroli Hajinakitas
Email: ...
Website:
Buy Link:
Genre: Memoir/Humour
Released: November 2025
PAPERBACK ISBN-13: 9781779621962
Publisher: Tellwell
News source: Neroli Hajinakitas
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment