Waterproof Mascara: A Wry, Clear-Eyed Memoir Of Single Parenting And Survival

Sydney author Neroli Hajinakitas writes candidly about family life after divorce.

SYDNEY, Australia -“Waterproof Mascara” (ISBN:9781834185828 released November 26, 2025), a memoir by Sydney-based writer Neroli Hajinakitas, offers an unsentimental, humourous account of raising three children after divorce. The book reflects on family life not as a carefully curated ideal, but as something noisy, imperfect, and deeply familiar to many parents.

Set largely within a busy household the author calls“The Share House,” Waterproof Mascara chronicles everyday domestic realities: teenagers with selective blindness toward chores, appliances that appear to have moods of their own, and the ongoing work of rebuilding stability after the end of a marriage. Hajinakitas approaches these moments with observational humor rather than exaggeration, focusing on recognition over performance.

The book's title comes from a practical conclusion reached through experience: resilience is less about flawless preparation and more about getting through the day intact. From missing socks to late-night fridge raids, Hajinakitas documents the small negotiations that make up family life, while also reflecting on larger themes of independence, self-definition, and endurance.

Hajinakitas is a fashion design lecturer and former fashion business owner who did not learn to read fluently until her twenties due to dyslexia. Writing began as a personal exercise following a high-conflict divorce and gradually evolved into a structured memoir. Her background, including early struggles with literacy and later professional success, informs the book's grounded perspective and plainspoken voice.

Rather than presenting parenting as a set of lessons or solutions, Waterproof Mascara stays focused on her experiences. The book speaks to single parents, blended families, and anyone who has found humor to be a useful coping tool when control is limited and expectations fall short.

Waterproof Mascara is available through major online booksellers including Amazon.

About the Author

Neroli Hajinakitas is a Sydney-based writer and fashion design lecturer. She writes about domestic life, parenting, and resilience with a focus on observation and honesty. She lives on Sydney's North Shore with her three children, several pets, and a household full of well-used appliances.

