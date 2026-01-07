MENAFN - GetNews)



Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship Opens Applications for Aspiring Future Physicians Committed to Preventative Medicine

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - Applications are now open for the Dr. Gregory Facemyer Scholarship for Medical Students, welcoming submissions from undergraduate students nationwide who aspire to become Medical Doctors. This scholarship underscores Dr. Gregory Facemyer's enduring dedication to nurturing future Physicians in Preventative Medicine, Primary Care, and community-oriented healthcare practices.

Candidates are required to submit a unique essay between 750 and 1,000 words addressing the following topic:

“Outline your perspective on the evolving significance of Preventative Medicine in modern healthcare systems, and detail your intended contributions as a future Medical Doctor toward enhancing Preventative Care, patient health, and broader community outcomes.”

Submissions will be assessed based on creativity, insightful analysis, clear communication, and strong connection to the core values of Preventative Medicine and patient-centered approaches. The program seeks to inspire aspiring Doctors to consider key trends in medicine, such as proactive prevention, timely interventions, and sustained wellness initiatives.

Dr. Gregory Facemyer, MD, FAAFP, a Board Certified Physician and Board Certified Family Medicine expert with over 25 years in Family Medicine, Primary Care, and Preventative Care, has earned prestigious honors including America's Top Doctors 2025 and multiple awards from America's Top Doctors and Ohio Top Docs. As the immediate past former Lead Physician NEOMED Health Care, he played a key role in enhancing one of Northeast Ohio's leading primary care systems. Additionally, his role as Clinical Professor at Northeast Ohio Medical University highlights his passion for guiding future Physicians, including medical students and Nurse Practitioner trainees, while incorporating advanced tools like mobile ultrasound in clinical settings.

This opportunity is available to undergraduate students at accredited U.S. institutions who are committed to pursuing a career as a Medical Doctor and show a clear understanding of Preventative Medicine's impact on future healthcare. The application deadline is May 15, 2026, with the winner to be revealed on June 15, 2026.

Through this scholarship, Dr. Gregory Facemyer aims to empower the next generation of Doctors who view medicine not only as treatment but as a commitment to Preventative Care, long-term health promotion, and community advancement-principles that have defined his own distinguished career in Family Medicine.

Aspiring applicants can find complete guidelines, eligibility criteria, and submission instructions on the official website.

Application Details

Eligibility: Undergraduate students at accredited U.S. colleges or universities intending to become a Medical Doctor.

Essay Requirement: Original 750–1,000-word essay on the specified prompt.

Deadline: May 15, 2026

Winner Announcement: June 15, 2026