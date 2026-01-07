World-Class Experts Unite To Reveal The Power Of Consciousness And Intention In New Global Collaboration With Lynne Mctaggart
Led by internationally best-selling author and journalist Lynne McTaggart, the collaboration features a diverse panel of world-class experts providing unique insights into the“psychic internet” and the measurable effects of collective intention. From the“Power of Eight” groups to vibrational activism and quantum healing, these experts provide a roadmap for individuals seeking to manifest positive change in an increasingly complex world.

The collaboration features in-depth contributions from:

Lynne McTaggart: Internationally Best-Selling Author and Journalist, exploring the intersection of frontier science and spirituality through the“Power of Eight.”
Dr. Rhonda M. Wood: CEO of RMW Global Enterprises, who shares how“healing out loud” and spiritual activation dismantle shame and silence.
Stacey Hall: 5x Global #1 Best-Selling Author and Sales Success Strategist, explaining energetic coherence through her“Lighthouse Path” strategy.
Katie Carey: Independent Publisher and Consciousness Teacher, who discusses soulful storytelling and aligning with the frequency of miracles.
Marcia Martin: CEO, Best-Selling Author, and Transformational Coach, offering insights on how stillness and the“magic elixir” of gratitude transform reality.
Amy Levin: CEO and Co-Founder of VibeHaus, who highlights how presence, nervous system regulation, and play reconnect us with vitality.
Dr. Annette Greenwood: Award-Winning Life Coach and Author, focusing on how clarity and emotional connection manifest desired transformations.
Jackie Philip MFA: Founder of Energetic Artistry, sharing how visionary art and“The Colour Codex” transmit light frequencies to heal humanity.
Lisa B. Schermerhorn: Mindset Coach and Quantum Healer, who explains how releasing subconscious patterns and ancestral trauma creates miracles.
Louise Slattery: The MindLady and Multi-Award-Winning Therapist, introducing the“Vibe-Being” method and“Elemetrix
” framework for energetic harmony. Lalitha Donatella Riback: #1 International Best-Selling Author and Mindset Coach, discussing the power of spoken desires and the study of human consciousness. Antje Swart: Executive Success Strategist and Creator of the“WATCH ME Succeed” process, applying physics and resonance to achieve goals. Rochelle & Alisha Schwartz: Relationship Coaches and Mental Wellness Experts, exploring how self-awareness creates ripples of healing in communities. Lauren Brollier Newton: Founder & CEO of Soul Savvy®, who demonstrates how intention serves as“energetic instruction” for designing a soul-led life. Rosey McBride: International Best-selling Author and Teacher, emphasizing the alignment of thoughts and actions to build confidence and results. Kostas Kapelas MSc: Founder of Total Health Now Clinic, sharing how heart coherence and the“Master Key System” support real-world healing. Sonya Figueiredo: Founder of Mindful Transitions, who uses somatic healing and quantum meditation to help individuals find“calm confidence.” Rosa L. Antonini: Transformational Speaker and Software Engineer, guiding individuals from survival-based living to intentional, self-authored lives. Cheryl Monroe: Founder & CEO of CK Management and Consultant Group, a combat veteran sharing how disciplined action turns hardship into power. Birgitta Visser: Author and Light Language Healer, who serves as a conduit for“Light codes” to help others align with their authentic selves. Brenda Dempsey: Founder & CEO of Book Brilliance Publishing, inspiring a world with“One Voice” through the Map of Consciousness and envisioning.
The full article, titled“World-Class Experts Share How Consciousness and Intention Create Healing and Global Transformation With Lynne McTaggart,” is now available to read online.

About the Collaboration:
Curated by Mark Stephen Pooler, this article brings together leading voices in the fields of coaching, neuroscience, and personal development to share real-world perspectives on the power of the human mind to shape reality.
Legal Disclaimer:
