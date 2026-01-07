World-Class Experts Unite To Reveal The Power Of Consciousness And Intention In New Global Collaboration With Lynne Mctaggart

MENAFN - GetNews) A groundbreaking new article collaboration, curated by Mark Stephen Pooler, has brought together a prestigious group of international experts to explore how the fusion of frontier science, spirituality, and intentional thought can catalyze profound personal healing and global transformation.







Led by internationally best-selling author and journalist Lynne McTaggart, the collaboration features a diverse panel of world-class experts providing unique insights into the“psychic internet” and the measurable effects of collective intention. From the“Power of Eight” groups to vibrational activism and quantum healing, these experts provide a roadmap for individuals seeking to manifest positive change in an increasingly complex world.

Video Link:

​ The collaboration features in-depth contributions from:



​ Lynne McTaggart: Internationally Best-Selling Author and Journalist, exploring the intersection of frontier science and spirituality through the“Power of Eight.”

​ Dr. Rhonda M. Wood: CEO of RMW Global Enterprises, who shares how“healing out loud” and spiritual activation dismantle shame and silence.

​ Stacey Hall: 5x Global #1 Best-Selling Author and Sales Success Strategist, explaining energetic coherence through her“Lighthouse Path” strategy.

​ Katie Carey: Independent Publisher and Consciousness Teacher, who discusses soulful storytelling and aligning with the frequency of miracles.

​ Marcia Martin: CEO, Best-Selling Author, and Transformational Coach, offering insights on how stillness and the“magic elixir” of gratitude transform reality.

​ Amy Levin: CEO and Co-Founder of VibeHaus, who highlights how presence, nervous system regulation, and play reconnect us with vitality.

​ Dr. Annette Greenwood: Award-Winning Life Coach and Author, focusing on how clarity and emotional connection manifest desired transformations.

​ Jackie Philip MFA: Founder of Energetic Artistry, sharing how visionary art and“The Colour Codex” transmit light frequencies to heal humanity.

​ Lisa B. Schermerhorn: Mindset Coach and Quantum Healer, who explains how releasing subconscious patterns and ancestral trauma creates miracles.

​ Louise Slattery: The MindLady and Multi-Award-Winning Therapist, introducing the“Vibe-Being” method and“Elemetrix



” framework for energetic harmony.

​ Lalitha Donatella Riback: #1 International Best-Selling Author and Mindset Coach, discussing the power of spoken desires and the study of human consciousness.

​ Antje Swart: Executive Success Strategist and Creator of the“WATCH ME Succeed” process, applying physics and resonance to achieve goals.

​ Rochelle & Alisha Schwartz: Relationship Coaches and Mental Wellness Experts, exploring how self-awareness creates ripples of healing in communities.

​ Lauren Brollier Newton: Founder & CEO of Soul Savvy®, who demonstrates how intention serves as“energetic instruction” for designing a soul-led life.

​ Rosey McBride: International Best-selling Author and Teacher, emphasizing the alignment of thoughts and actions to build confidence and results.

​ Kostas Kapelas MSc: Founder of Total Health Now Clinic, sharing how heart coherence and the“Master Key System” support real-world healing.

​ Sonya Figueiredo: Founder of Mindful Transitions, who uses somatic healing and quantum meditation to help individuals find“calm confidence.”

​ Rosa L. Antonini: Transformational Speaker and Software Engineer, guiding individuals from survival-based living to intentional, self-authored lives.

​ Cheryl Monroe: Founder & CEO of CK Management and Consultant Group, a combat veteran sharing how disciplined action turns hardship into power.

​ Birgitta Visser: Author and Light Language Healer, who serves as a conduit for“Light codes” to help others align with their authentic selves. ​ Brenda Dempsey: Founder & CEO of Book Brilliance Publishing, inspiring a world with“One Voice” through the Map of Consciousness and envisioning.

​

The full article, titled“World-Class Experts Share How Consciousness and Intention Create Healing and Global Transformation With Lynne McTaggart,” is now available to read online.

​ Read the full collaboration here:

​ About the Collaboration:

Curated by Mark Stephen Pooler, this article brings together leading voices in the fields of coaching, neuroscience, and personal development to share real-world perspectives on the power of the human mind to shape reality.