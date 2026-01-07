Ultragenyx To Present At The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVATO, Calif., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced that Emil D. Kakkis, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and president, will present at the 44Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 10:30 AM PT.

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the company's website at . The replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx's strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: .

Contact – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Investors

Joshua Higa

...