Imdx Announces“JPM Week” And“BTIG Snowbird” Conference Participation
LifeSci Advisors 15 th Annual Corporate Access Event
Date: Monday, January 12th
Location: The Beacon Grand, San Francisco, Calif.
Format: One-on-one meetings with management
Additional“JPM Week” Investor Meetings
Date: Monday, January 12th through Wednesday, January 14th
Location: San Francisco, Calif.
Format: One-on-one meetings with management
BTIG 13th Annual Snowbird MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference
Date: February 9th –11th
Location: Cliff Lodge, Snowbird, Utah
Format: One-on-one meetings and skiing with management
To request an in-person meeting with management on Monday, January 12th, during the week of the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, either register at LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2026 or contact our LifeSci Partners representatives Alexandra Grossman (... ). For meetings at the BTIG conference, please contact your sales representative at BTIG.
About Insight Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.
Insight Molecular Diagnostics is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes. Investors may visit Molecular Diagnostics for more information.
Investor Contact:
Doug Farrell
LifeSci Advisors LLC
...
Legal Disclaimer:
