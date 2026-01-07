403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Toothbrush Toys Launches English Tree® And Zoonicorn® Two Minute Brushing Timers For Kids On Amazon Prime
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Toothbrush Toys, the children's oral care brand transforming brushing into real playtime, announced that their English Tree ® and Zoonicorn ® Two-Minute Brushing Timers are officially available on Amazon with Prime Shipping.
The new timers combine playful character designs with dentist-recommended two-minute timing to help toddlers and young children build healthy brushing habits. Using music, flashing lights, and character-driven engagement, the timers help parents establish consistent oral hygiene routines at home.
English Tree® Two-Minute Brushing Timer:
Featuring beloved English Tree educational characters and a cheerful brushing song designed to help little ones brush longer and with confidence.
Zoonicorn® Two-Minute Brushing Timer:
Showcasing all four Zoonicorn characters with two original brushing tracks sung to the tune of popular children's songs, turning every brushing session into an imaginative adventure.
Built on the success of the original Toothbrush Toys Timer, loved by thousands of families nationwide, the new licensed versions continue the brand's mission to make brushing something kids actually look forward to.
“Toothbrush Toys has always been about making brushing an adventure,” said Nicolette Warren, founder of Toothbrush Toys.“Our new English Tree and Zoonicorn timers bring even more magic into the routine. They're playful, inclusive, and the perfect item for parents who want something their kids will both love and benefit from.”
Toothbrush Toys products are used by thousands of families nationwide and are designed to support early childhood oral health habits through play-based routines. These timers also pave the way for Toothbrush Toys' upcoming Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood® line, including the highly anticipated Daniel Tiger Toothbrush Toy arriving later this year.
The English Tree and Zoonicorn Two-Minute Brushing Timers are available now on Amazon with Prime shipping and at ToothbrushToys.
Trademark Attribution
© 2025 The Fred Rogers Company. All Rights Reserved.
© 2025 Zoonicorn, LLC. All rights reserved.
English Tree® is a registered trademark of Super Tree LLC. All rights reserved.
The new timers combine playful character designs with dentist-recommended two-minute timing to help toddlers and young children build healthy brushing habits. Using music, flashing lights, and character-driven engagement, the timers help parents establish consistent oral hygiene routines at home.
English Tree® Two-Minute Brushing Timer:
Featuring beloved English Tree educational characters and a cheerful brushing song designed to help little ones brush longer and with confidence.
Zoonicorn® Two-Minute Brushing Timer:
Showcasing all four Zoonicorn characters with two original brushing tracks sung to the tune of popular children's songs, turning every brushing session into an imaginative adventure.
Built on the success of the original Toothbrush Toys Timer, loved by thousands of families nationwide, the new licensed versions continue the brand's mission to make brushing something kids actually look forward to.
“Toothbrush Toys has always been about making brushing an adventure,” said Nicolette Warren, founder of Toothbrush Toys.“Our new English Tree and Zoonicorn timers bring even more magic into the routine. They're playful, inclusive, and the perfect item for parents who want something their kids will both love and benefit from.”
Toothbrush Toys products are used by thousands of families nationwide and are designed to support early childhood oral health habits through play-based routines. These timers also pave the way for Toothbrush Toys' upcoming Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood® line, including the highly anticipated Daniel Tiger Toothbrush Toy arriving later this year.
The English Tree and Zoonicorn Two-Minute Brushing Timers are available now on Amazon with Prime shipping and at ToothbrushToys.
Trademark Attribution
© 2025 The Fred Rogers Company. All Rights Reserved.
© 2025 Zoonicorn, LLC. All rights reserved.
English Tree® is a registered trademark of Super Tree LLC. All rights reserved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment