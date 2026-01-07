403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Stella Damasus Breaks New Ground With NDIA: A Bold Film On Mental Health, Trauma, And Healing
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Renowned Nigerian actress, filmmaker, and producer Stella Damasus has unveiled NDIA, her latest film. This bold and emotionally charged short film marks a defining moment in her career, both professionally and personally.
Produced under her banner, SDA Productions, NDIA is executive-produced and directed by Damasus herself, signaling a deliberate step away from the roles that once defined her.“For most of my career, I was boxed in and stereotyped as the fragile crybaby,” she shares.“I'm in a season where I'm showing the world that I can do more.”
But NDIA goes far beyond reinvention. At its core, the film confronts Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and the devastating impact of unresolved trauma. Through layered storytelling and raw performances, the film opens a necessary conversation around mental health-particularly within African and Nigerian contexts, where such issues are often misunderstood or ignored.
“The heart of NDIA is the struggle,” Damasus explains.“While we may not all have battles as extreme as the character's, we all face moments where we must choose between right and wrong, good and evil. Some people are fighting battles we can never imagine.”
One of the film's most striking elements is the on-screen pairing of Stella Damasus and her daughter, Angelica Tooni, marking their first professional collaboration.
Describing the experience as“surreal, exhilarating, and challenging,” Damasus admits the emotional weight did not fully register until the private screening in Lagos.
“She challenged me,” Damasus says with pride.“Every actor wants a co-actor who pushes them. My daughter did exactly that, even with my three decades of experience.”
The collaboration also revealed a new generation of storytelling talent. According to Damasus, Angelica's performance signals a hopeful future for Nollywood.“She showed me she's ready to face this industry head-on. Our industry is in safe hands.”
NDIA explores multiple interconnected themes, including domestic violence, mental abuse, and trauma. For Damasus, the story is deeply personal. Having faced loss from a young age and survived years of emotional abuse, she sees the film as both art and advocacy.“Trauma, when left untreated, can turn into bigger issues,” she notes.“I'm just thankful to God that I always come out stronger.”
In a Nollywood landscape often dominated by lighthearted comedy, NDIA dares to be different.“This is not the norm,” Damasus says.“NDIA will leave you speechless, and then it will start conversations. That's how I know I've told a good story.”
Ultimately, NDIA delivers a message that extends beyond the screen, especially to women and families.“Being 'strong' shouldn't be the goal,” Damasus emphasizes.“Being whole, happy, and fulfilled should be. Talk to someone. Get help. Don't let trauma define you.”
With NDIA, Stella Damasus not only redefines her artistic journey but also reinforces the power of film as a catalyst for awareness, healing, and meaningful dialogue.
Produced under her banner, SDA Productions, NDIA is executive-produced and directed by Damasus herself, signaling a deliberate step away from the roles that once defined her.“For most of my career, I was boxed in and stereotyped as the fragile crybaby,” she shares.“I'm in a season where I'm showing the world that I can do more.”
But NDIA goes far beyond reinvention. At its core, the film confronts Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID) and the devastating impact of unresolved trauma. Through layered storytelling and raw performances, the film opens a necessary conversation around mental health-particularly within African and Nigerian contexts, where such issues are often misunderstood or ignored.
“The heart of NDIA is the struggle,” Damasus explains.“While we may not all have battles as extreme as the character's, we all face moments where we must choose between right and wrong, good and evil. Some people are fighting battles we can never imagine.”
One of the film's most striking elements is the on-screen pairing of Stella Damasus and her daughter, Angelica Tooni, marking their first professional collaboration.
Describing the experience as“surreal, exhilarating, and challenging,” Damasus admits the emotional weight did not fully register until the private screening in Lagos.
“She challenged me,” Damasus says with pride.“Every actor wants a co-actor who pushes them. My daughter did exactly that, even with my three decades of experience.”
The collaboration also revealed a new generation of storytelling talent. According to Damasus, Angelica's performance signals a hopeful future for Nollywood.“She showed me she's ready to face this industry head-on. Our industry is in safe hands.”
NDIA explores multiple interconnected themes, including domestic violence, mental abuse, and trauma. For Damasus, the story is deeply personal. Having faced loss from a young age and survived years of emotional abuse, she sees the film as both art and advocacy.“Trauma, when left untreated, can turn into bigger issues,” she notes.“I'm just thankful to God that I always come out stronger.”
In a Nollywood landscape often dominated by lighthearted comedy, NDIA dares to be different.“This is not the norm,” Damasus says.“NDIA will leave you speechless, and then it will start conversations. That's how I know I've told a good story.”
Ultimately, NDIA delivers a message that extends beyond the screen, especially to women and families.“Being 'strong' shouldn't be the goal,” Damasus emphasizes.“Being whole, happy, and fulfilled should be. Talk to someone. Get help. Don't let trauma define you.”
With NDIA, Stella Damasus not only redefines her artistic journey but also reinforces the power of film as a catalyst for awareness, healing, and meaningful dialogue.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment