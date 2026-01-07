403
New Fitness App Ironrank Brings Standards And Competition Back To Training
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- New fitness platform introduces competitive strength tiers, standardized challenges, and leaderboards to answer one question most apps avoid: Where do you actually rank?
The fitness industry is crowded with apps that track workouts, count reps, and log activity. But for lifters who care about performance-not just participation-that data often leaves out the most important question: How strong am I compared to everyone else?
Today, fitness entrepreneur and creator Marcellus Holley announced the launch of IronRank, a new iOS fitness app designed to rank strength through objective standards, competitive tiers, and real performance data. Unlike traditional workout trackers, IronRank doesn't focus on streaks, aesthetics, or motivation-it measures where lifters actually stand.
At its core, IronRank is built to answer a single question: Where do you actually rank?
A Shift From Logging to Ranking
Most fitness apps help users record workouts. IronRank goes further by introducing a strength tier system that ranks lifters based on verified performance.
Lifters earn one of four tiers-IRON STARTER, IRON GRIT, IRON ELITE, or IRON GOD-based on how their personal records stack up against defined standards. Progress isn't based on how often someone trains or how hard a workout feels. It's earned.
“IronRank isn't another workout tracker-it's a competitive ranking system for strength,” said Holley, Founder of IronRank.“You don't feel strong. You don't guess progress. You prove it.”
What IronRank Does
The IronRank app allows lifters to:
Log Personal Records With Context
PRs aren't just saved-they're ranked against real benchmarks so users understand what their numbers mean.
Earn Strength Tiers
Lifters move through ranked tiers based on performance, creating a clear sense of earned status over time.
Compete on Leaderboards
Compare lifts locally and globally to see how strength stacks up against others-not just personal history.
Take on Standardized Challenges
Weekly and featured challenges test performance under clear, repeatable rules designed to remove subjectivity.
Build a Performance-Based Identity
IronRank reframes training from“workouts completed” to status earned, reinforcing long-term progression.
Why IronRank Exists
Holley built IronRank after years of creating fitness content and watching the same patterns repeat across the industry.
“I built IronRank for two reasons,” Holley explained.“First, I wanted to see if people were motivated by competition the way I am-not just competing against others, but competing against themselves. Second, the fitness industry lacks clear, common standards. Everything is based on opinions, aesthetics, or claims. IronRank fixes that.”
Rather than encouraging users to feel accomplished for showing up, IronRank challenges them to measure what matters.
“Most fitness apps track activity,” Holley added.“IronRank sets the standards that define real progress.”
Built for Lifters Who Want More
IronRank is designed for serious lifters and everyday gym-goers alike-anyone who wants clarity instead of reassurance.
The app avoids gamified gimmicks and focuses on performance-first design, competitive psychology, and repeatable metrics. There are no vague achievements or subjective milestones. Every tier is earned. Every rank means something.
“IronRank turns training into competition,” said Holley.“When you know you're being measured, you go harder.”
Availability and Pricing
IronRank launches January 12, 2026, on iOS, with Android support planned for a future release. The app will be available soon on the App Store.
IronRank offers a free experience, with IronRank PRO available for $14.99/month or $79.99/year.
About the Founder
Marcellus Holley is a fitness entrepreneur, creator, and lifelong athlete with over 400,000 followers across social media platforms. He has partnered with major fitness brands including Under Armour, Optimum Nutrition, and Alpha Lion, and has spent more than five years creating performance-driven fitness content.
A competitive basketball player his entire life, Holley's passion for ranking, standards, and earned progress led him to build IronRank as a response to what he believes the fitness industry has been missing.
About IronRank
IronRank is a performance-based fitness app designed to rank strength through objective standards, competitive tiers, and leaderboards. Built for lifters who want clarity, competition, and earned progress, IronRank answers the question fitness has avoided for decades: Where do you actually rank?
Media Contact:
Marcellus Holley
Founder, IronRank
