Roofing Expert Jeremiah Lightsey Outlines Smart Habits For Window Longevity In Hellonation
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What everyday habits shorten the lifespan of windows in a home? A HelloNation article featuring Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction LLC explains that many issues arise from small but repeated mistakes that can be prevented. Read the full article here.
The article notes that neglecting routine cleaning is one of the most common errors. Jeremiah Lightsey points out that dirt, mineral buildup, and grime wear away at glass coatings and hardware. Gentle cleaning with non-abrasive products helps preserve clarity and prevents damage to seals and finishes.
Another overlooked habit is failing to lock windows regularly. According to Jeremiah Lightsey, an unlocked window gradually loses its proper seal, reducing energy efficiency and letting conditioned air escape. This weakens both performance and comfort in the home.
The HelloNation article also highlights the impact of window coverings. Heavy curtains or blinds pressed tightly against the glass can trap heat and moisture, particularly in multi-pane windows. Jeremiah Lightsey explains that this can cause seal failure and fogging between panes, leading to costly repairs.
Ventilation plays a significant role in window health. Jeremiah Lightsey emphasizes that in humid climates, indoor moisture often condenses on cooler window surfaces. Without proper airflow, mold or wood rot can form around frames. Simple steps such as using kitchen and bathroom exhaust fans or occasionally opening windows improve circulation and reduce damage.
Inspections are another smart habit for extending window life. Jeremiah Lightsey recommends checking for cracks in caulking, small drafts, or stiffness when opening or closing windows. The HelloNation article explains that these minor signs are often early warnings. Addressing them through seasonal maintenance prevents larger issues.
By making these adjustments, homeowners protect their investment and extend the usefulness of their windows. The article reinforces that windows are not just decorative features but important components for energy efficiency, comfort, and structural protection.
The full article, “Common Mistake: Smart Habits for Window Longevity”, provides detailed guidance from construction expert Jeremiah Lightsey of Blue Square Roofing & Construction LLC in Boaz, AL, and is available now on HelloNation.
About HelloNation
HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.
