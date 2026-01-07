403
Kitay Law Offices Enhances Recruitment With Artificial Intelligence Thomas Pivnicny To Present At National Conference
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Kitay Law Offices has announced the integration of artificial intelligence into its internal recruitment processes, a strategic move designed to enhance operational efficiency and improve candidate quality. Managing Partner Thomas Pivnicny, who leads the firm's AI initiatives, has been selected to share these innovative strategies at the upcoming AI for PI Expo in Orlando, Florida, on January 15-17, 2026.
The integration of AI tools aims to streamline operations within the firm, freeing up staff to focus on high-value tasks such as employee retention and culture building. By automating high-volume, repetitive tasks like resume screening and initial outreach, the firm seeks to reduce recruitment costs while identifying the most qualified talent for their team.
"Finding the right candidate is often a time-consuming and resource-heavy endeavor," said Thomas Pivnicny. "AI is changing the landscape, offering new ways to streamline recruitment while reducing costs."
Pivnicny's approach goes beyond simple efficiency; it prioritizes the legal and ethical implications inherent in using automated tools for hiring. The firm's strategy includes strict adherence to employment laws and proactive measures to mitigate algorithmic bias, ensuring a fair process for all applicants. This balanced approach ensures that while technology handles data and logistics, human oversight remains central to decision-making.
Recognized for his expertise in building in-house recruiting departments, Pivnicny will present on "Leveraging AI in Hiring " at the AI for PI Expo. His presentation will showcase how the firm leverages AI tools and agents, as well as predictive analytics to modernize hiring practices without sacrificing the human element essential to the legal profession.
This technological advancement aligns with the firm's broader mission to advocate effectively for their community. By optimizing internal operations, the firm ensures that its resources are focused on its primary goal: serving clients. As stated by the firm leadership, "Our mission is really quite simple. We listen, we care, and we fight for you."
About Kitay Law Offices
Founded in 1995, Kitay Law Offices is dedicated to providing a 5-Star Client Experience and obtaining outstanding results for clients throughout Pennsylvania. Known as "The Law Firm With a Heart," the firm concentrates its practice in the areas of Personal Injury, Workers' Compensation, and Criminal & DUI Defense. Managing Partner Thomas Pivnicny focuses his practice on Personal Injury and Workers' Compensation, upholding the firm's commitment to advocate for those who cannot protect themselves.
