403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pecan Jacks Wins 2025 Best Of Georgia Award In Regional Ice Cream Category
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Pecan Jacks Ice Cream & Candy Kitchen has been named a 2025 Best of Georgia Award winner in the Regional Ice Cream category, an honor presented by the Georgia Business Journal as part of its annual Best of Georgia awards program.
Unlike traditional awards determined by panels or judges, Best of Georgia winners are decided entirely by public voting, making this recognition a direct reflection of community support and customer loyalty across the state.
“This award means so much to us because it came directly from the people we serve,” said Veronica“Ronnie” Wyatt, Co-Founder of Pecan Jacks.“Our goal has always been to create an unforgettable experience-great ice cream, handcrafted candies, and a place where families and friends can make memories. Knowing the community chose us makes this especially meaningful.”
Co-Founder Tim Wyatt echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the brand's people-first philosophy.“This recognition belongs to the incredible franchise owners and team members who show up every day committed to quality, hospitality, and consistency,” Wyatt said.“We're honored and grateful to everyone who took the time to vote and support Pecan Jacks.”
The company also recognized Sherika and Mae Ekpo, franchise owners of Pecan Jacks West Midtown Atlanta, for their outstanding leadership and dedication to the brand. Their location in one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods has made them a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Pecan Jacks West Midtown Atlanta
800 Marietta Street NW, Suite E
Atlanta, GA 30318
“Sherika and Mae exemplify what it means to be a Pecan Jacks franchise owner,” said Cory Mosley, Vice President of Growth and Franchise Development.“They lead with passion, operate with excellence, and have built a strong connection with their community. This award is a reflection of the work they put in every single day.”
The Best of Georgia Awards celebrate companies across industries that demonstrate excellence and earn the trust of their communities. Winners are selected through an open voting process, allowing consumers to recognize the brands they value most.
With continued growth throughout the Southeast, Pecan Jacks remains committed to delivering premium ice cream, handcrafted confections, and a welcoming, nostalgic experience rooted in Southern hospitality.
Unlike traditional awards determined by panels or judges, Best of Georgia winners are decided entirely by public voting, making this recognition a direct reflection of community support and customer loyalty across the state.
“This award means so much to us because it came directly from the people we serve,” said Veronica“Ronnie” Wyatt, Co-Founder of Pecan Jacks.“Our goal has always been to create an unforgettable experience-great ice cream, handcrafted candies, and a place where families and friends can make memories. Knowing the community chose us makes this especially meaningful.”
Co-Founder Tim Wyatt echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the brand's people-first philosophy.“This recognition belongs to the incredible franchise owners and team members who show up every day committed to quality, hospitality, and consistency,” Wyatt said.“We're honored and grateful to everyone who took the time to vote and support Pecan Jacks.”
The company also recognized Sherika and Mae Ekpo, franchise owners of Pecan Jacks West Midtown Atlanta, for their outstanding leadership and dedication to the brand. Their location in one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods has made them a favorite among locals and visitors alike.
Pecan Jacks West Midtown Atlanta
800 Marietta Street NW, Suite E
Atlanta, GA 30318
“Sherika and Mae exemplify what it means to be a Pecan Jacks franchise owner,” said Cory Mosley, Vice President of Growth and Franchise Development.“They lead with passion, operate with excellence, and have built a strong connection with their community. This award is a reflection of the work they put in every single day.”
The Best of Georgia Awards celebrate companies across industries that demonstrate excellence and earn the trust of their communities. Winners are selected through an open voting process, allowing consumers to recognize the brands they value most.
With continued growth throughout the Southeast, Pecan Jacks remains committed to delivering premium ice cream, handcrafted confections, and a welcoming, nostalgic experience rooted in Southern hospitality.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment