Kimura Acupuncture, P.C. Now Offering Acunova Acupuncture For Eye Health In Long Island, NY
Kimura Acupuncture, P.C., a well-established acupuncture clinic serving Long Island for over 17 years, announces the introduction of AcuNova Acupuncture treatments for eye health, expanding its integrative services to support individuals experiencing vision-related concerns.
AcuNova Acupuncture is a specialized, modern acupuncture system developed in Denmark that focuses on neurological stimulation through a small number of precisely selected acupuncture points. Unlike traditional acupuncture protocols that may use many body points, AcuNova primarily utilizes points on the hands, feet, and head to activate pathways associated with visual function and eye health.
“As people age or deal with ongoing eye concerns, many are seeking supportive, non-invasive options to complement conventional eye care,” said Rumiko Kimura-Galzina, L.Ac., founder and principal acupuncturist of Kimura Acupuncture, P.C.“AcuNova allows us to offer a focused acupuncture approach that may support eye health while working alongside medical eye care.”
Kimura Acupuncture, P.C. has earned a reputation for its patient-centered, evidence-informed approach and advanced acupuncture techniques, including neurological and musculoskeletal care. The addition of AcuNova reflects the clinic's commitment to continuing education and international training in modern acupuncture systems.
AcuNova Acupuncture is offered as a complementary therapy and is not intended to replace care from ophthalmologists or optometrists. Patients receiving AcuNova treatments are encouraged to continue regular eye examinations and to follow medical advice from their eye care professionals.
The clinic now offers AcuNova consultations by appointment at its Williston Park location, serving patients throughout Nassau County and the greater Long Island area.
Visit our site at: /acunova/ to make an appointment request.
