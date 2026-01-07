Letter To Editor: As A Teacher, I See Students Losing Ground In Cold Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) I teach in a far-flung area of Kashmir, and every winter I face the same question from parents and students: who will teach our children when schools close?

Schools in the valley shut for nearly three months during December, January, and February because of extreme cold. This means children study for only nine months in a year.

For many students, especially those in primary and middle classes, this long break causes a serious gap in learning. By the time schools reopen in March, many children forget what they learned earlier.

Education is beyond books and exams. It shapes thinking, builds character, and prepares children for life. India recognised this long ago.

In 2002, Parliament passed the 86th Constitutional Amendment, making education a fundamental right. Article 21-A promises free and compulsory education to every child. The United Nations also stresses this through its Sustainable Development Goal 4, which calls for fair and quality education for all by 2030.

Some years back, the government introduced winter tutorials and winter camps across the valley. These programs helped children stay connected to studies during the long winter break. They also supported students from poor and remote areas who had no access to private tuition.

Around the same time, the government banned tuition and coaching centres run by government teachers. I believe this was a fair decision meant to protect ethics in the profession.

But the real problem began when winter tutorials and camps started shrinking year after year.

This winter, the program has almost disappeared. Students in remote areas now have only three choices.

The first option is to travel to district headquarters for private tuition. This requires renting a room, arranging food, and paying high fees. Most families cannot afford this.

The second option is to stay at home and study with elder siblings. This saves money, but learning suffers. Elder siblings are not trained teachers.

The third option is to wait until schools reopen in March. During this time, children lose grip on their studies day by day.