Luggage Vanishes As Indigo Srinagar Flight Lands In Delhi

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Dozens of passengers travelling on IndiGo flight 6E 6762 from Srinagar to Delhi on Wednesday faced severe inconvenience after the aircraft landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport without their checked-in luggage, triggering hours of confusion and distress at the arrival terminal.

According to multiple passengers, the flight departed Srinagar at around 3.30 pm and landed in Delhi at about 4.45 pm as scheduled. However, no luggage arrived on the conveyor belt. Passengers said they were asked to wait at the baggage collection area for nearly four hours amid confusion and a lack of clear communication from airline staff.

“Our flight was scheduled at 3.30 pm and landed in Delhi at 4.45 pm, but we were not given our luggage,” said Kalbi Abbas Shah Syed, one of the passengers.“We kept searching for our baggage, but airport authorities said they had no information and only issued us slips. I am 80 years old, and all my essential medicines were in the missing luggage. It was an extremely distressing experience.”

Another passenger, Parvez Ahmed, said several Umrah pilgrims were travelling on the flight and feared their baggage may have been mistakenly routed elsewhere.“There were many pilgrims on board, and we are worried that our baggage may have gone to another destination. We really do not know what has happened,” he said, calling the travel experience“deeply unpleasant”.

“All that we were given was a slip, and our phone numbers were taken,” he added.“We were told we would be informed once any information was received, but no clarity was provided, leaving everyone anxious and worried.”

Eventually, passengers were allowed to leave the airport after airline officials assured them that their luggage would be delivered to their respective home addresses within 24 hours. Many travellers, including elderly passengers and those with onward journeys, expressed frustration over the prolonged wait and inconvenience.

As of the filing of this report, IndiGo had not issued any official statement explaining how the baggage was left behind or whether compensation would be provided to affected passengers.

The incident has added to growing complaints against IndiGo over service disruptions reported over the past few months.