2026-01-07 03:13:56
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:31 AM EST - Oncolytics Biotech Inc: Announced the expansion of its gastrointestinal Tumor Scientific Advisory Board with the appointment of Dr. Eileen O'Reilly, Dr. Neil Segal, and Dr. Van Morris, three globally recognized experts in gastrointestinal oncology. The GI SAB was recently established to support Oncolytics' growing portfolio of clinical programs in pancreatic, colorectal, and anal cancers and to guide the Company's strategy as it advances pelareorep as a platform immunotherapy across GI tumors. Oncolytics Biotech Inc shares N are trading up $0.03 at $0.99.

