Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to Host Hiring Event to Connect Job Seekers with Thousands of Open Roles Across Northern Virginia

January 07, 2026 11:43 AM EST | Source: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - As Northern Virginia continues to evolve as one of the nation's most dynamic employment hubs, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) will host a complimentary hiring event on January 22, 2026, at Capital One Hall, bringing together more than 40 employers and thousands of open roles across a wide range of industries.

The event is designed to support professionals at all stages of their careers, including former federal workers and contractors navigating career transitions, as well as students, veterans, and experienced professionals seeking new opportunities in Northern Virginia.

"Northern Virginia's economy is built on adaptability, talent, and purpose-driven work," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of FCEDA. "At a time when many people are reassessing their next step, this event is about creating real connections between skilled professionals and employers who are hiring now. Our role is to make sure opportunity remains accessible, inclusive, and visible."

Connecting Talent with Opportunity

The hiring event will feature employers from across the region's innovation economy, including organizations working in information technology, cybersecurity, engineering, aerospace, healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics, renewable energy, and professional services.

Recruiters from companies such as Amentum, CACI, Peraton, Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), Xcelerate Solutions, and others will be on site to discuss open roles, hiring needs, and career pathways. Cleared professionals are encouraged to attend, and all backgrounds are welcome.

Supporting Career Transitions

In addition to employer engagement, attendees will have access to complimentary professional headshots provided by on-site photographers, helping job seekers strengthen their professional presence for resumes, LinkedIn profiles, and online portfolios.

"Career transitions are about confidence, visibility, and understanding where your experience fits next," added Hoskins. "This event is designed to support the whole person, not just their resume."

Event Details



What: Complimentary public hiring event

When: January 22, 2026 | 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST

Where: Capital One Hall, Tysons, Virginia

Who Should Attend: Job seekers of all backgrounds, including transitioning federal workers, cleared professionals, veterans, students, and experienced professionals Cost: Complimentary

Registration is encouraged but not required. Additional event details and registration information are available at . The registration platform is powered by vFairs, an event management solution for virtual, hybrid & in-person events.

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Seoul. For more information about FCEDA, visit , or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority

Contact: Robin Geiger

