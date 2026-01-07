MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) VyStar Credit Union Earns Top 5 National Recognition on Computerworld's 2026 Best Places to Work in IT List

Jacksonville, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2026) - VyStar Credit Union has once again earned national recognition as a premier workplace for technology professionals, securing a top five ranking on Foundry's Computerworld 2026 Best Places to Work in IT list. This marks VyStar's sixth consecutive year on the list, reflecting a sustained commitment to innovation, employee growth, and meaningful impact for the members and communities VyStar serves.

At VyStar, technology is not an end in itself, but a critical enabler of exceptional member experience. VyStar's IT team plays a vital role in supporting the credit union's continued growth and scalability, leveraging advanced technologies to enhance security, efficiency and personalization across products and services. This approach ensures VyStar can meet the evolving needs of more than one million members across Florida and Georgia while remaining rooted in its mission-driven values.

"At VyStar, our IT team is more than just technologists; they are innovators, mentors, and community builders," said VyStar Chief Information Officer Lisa Cochran. "We believe that when you invest in people, you unlock the potential to transform not only our organization, but the lives of our members and the communities we serve. This recognition is a testament to our team's passion, creativity, and commitment to making VyStar a place where everyone can thrive."

What sets VyStar apart is its holistic approach to employee well-being and professional development. The organization offers a comprehensive benefits package designed to support team members, including paid time off, medical/dental insurance, 401(k) matching, parental leave, adoption assistance, tuition assistance, and paid volunteer time. These benefits reflect VyStar's belief that when employees are supported, they are empowered to do their best work.

VyStar's commitment to the future of technology extends beyond its walls. Through partnerships with nonprofits like Stem2Hub and Tech Sassy Girlz, VyStar helps expand access to STEM education and career pathways for the next generation of technology leaders. VyStar employees regularly volunteer and mentor, amplifying the organization's impact far beyond its walls.

Each year Computerworld surveys organizations of all sizes to identify the top IT employers that foster innovation, creative problem solving and inclusive environments, all while providing career pathways, robust benefits and compensation. VyStar was also recognized in additional categories, including Workplace Modernization, Workplace Culture, and Retention and Engagement, reflecting its focus on building a modern, mission-driven IT organization where professionals are empowered to innovate4, grow and make a difference.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union is the second-largest credit union headquartered in Florida, with 78 full-service branches across Florida and Georgia, 1 million members and assets of over $14 billion. VyStar is the top mortgage lender in Northeast Florida and a major employer in the region with over 2,300 employees across the communities it serves. VyStar membership is open to everyone who lives or works in the 49 contiguous counties of Central to North Florida, 29 Georgia counties, and past and present military members and their families all over the world. VyStar members have access to 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide. For more information, visit vystarcu, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (Twitter), and LinkedIn.

