Expert: Turkey Intends To Join Ukraine's Security Guarantees Not Only At Sea But Also In Air

"In terms of the Turkish position, Türkiye is willing to take the leadership of the naval dimension of those security guarantees, and that's understandable given its position, given the fact that it is implementing the Montreux Convention. And it's also willing to contribute to the air dimension with its air policing capabilities," Ülgen said.

The expert also noted that there are currently no specific discussions regarding the deployment of Turkish soldiers on Ukrainian territory.

“I think the negotiations are a bit unclear as to who would be willing, under what conditions, whether it's going to happen before a settlement or after a settlement. But nonetheless, overall, Türkiye is willing to contribute to that package of security guarantees, primarily through the naval and air dimensions at this point,” said the EDAM director.

According to him, although other countries may be involved in providing security guarantees, the United States will play a decisive role.

Turkey ready to make Istanbul center of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia

As reported by Ukrinform, after yesterday's meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that the end of the war and the establishment of a lasting peace are quite close.

No specific military plans were announced after the meeting in Paris, but Turkey had previously indicated its willingness to take responsibility for the maritime component of security guarantees for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about this yesterday following the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

