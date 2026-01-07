Russian Army Attacks Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Commercial Facility
“The explosions that could be heard by the residents of Zaporizhzhia were an enemy attack on one of the city's districts,” the message says.Read also: DIU conducts successful operation behind enemy lines on Zaporizhzhia front
Fedorov later added that the Russians had struck Zaporizhzhia again, damaging a commercial facility.
It is noted that there were no casualties.
As reported, on January 6, the Russian army launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia
