Russian Army Attacks Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Commercial Facility

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, according to Ukrinform.

“The explosions that could be heard by the residents of Zaporizhzhia were an enemy attack on one of the city's districts,” the message says.

Fedorov later added that the Russians had struck Zaporizhzhia again, damaging a commercial facility.

It is noted that there were no casualties.

As reported, on January 6, the Russian army launched a drone strike on Zaporizhzhia