'No More Delays': KP Govt Moves To Improve Registration For Tirah Idps

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Member of the Provincial Assembly Abdul Ghani Afridi, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited the registration point and facilitation center for Tirah affectees established in the Painda Cheena area of Khyber, where he met the displaced families and listened to their concerns.

During the visit, the administration was directed to speed up and streamline the registration and entry process, increase the number of staff, and prevent long queues so that timely facilities could be provided to the affectees. In response to complaints regarding illegal fare deductions, the Deputy Commissioner Khyber was contacted immediately and instructed to display official fare lists at entry points, with a warning of legal action in case of violations.

MPA Abdul Ghani Afridi also inspected the langar (free meal) facility and directed that every affected individual be provided with a complete food parcel, while ensuring proper accommodation and meals for families facing delays.

On the occasion, party spokesperson for PK-71 Mohibullah Afridi, Assistant Commissioner Bara Talha Rafiq, and Tehsildar Bara Daud Afridi were also present.

It is worth mentioning that complaints have been surfacing on social media from the Tirah affectees, particularly regarding inadequate arrangements during the winter season.