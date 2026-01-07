Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN OCHA: Fuel Shortages, Road Closures Severely Slow Humanitarian Response In Gaza


2026-01-07 03:09:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


New York, Jan 7 (Petra) - The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Wednesday that fuel shortages and road closures are significantly slowing the humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.
In its daily report, OCHA said that while fuel shipments have resumed, ongoing access constraints, congestion and storage gaps continue to increase costs and delay aid deliveries. It noted that UN partners have been able to resume the distribution of monthly food rations for the first time since October 2023, reaching 100,000 people.
The office added that since the ceasefire, 35 health service points have been reactivated and 25 new points established, including 12 primary health care centers, most of them concentrated in northern Gaza. It also said that temporary learning spaces have been expanded to reach 424 sites, including two spaces that were opened between Jan. 3 and 4.

