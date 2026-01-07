Simple Scale Reveals AI-Driven Construction Lead Generation System For Remodelers, Roofers, And Contractors

MENAFN - GetNews) Marketing specialist Simple Scale recently announced its new AI-powered lead generation program designed to help clients in the construction industry bring in more qualified leads and consistently close high-paying jobs.







While there are many agencies where business owners can outsource their marketing, Simple Scale helps clients build their companies in a different way. Simple Scale serves as a marketing partner for businesses in the construction industry-particularly remodelers, roofers, and general contractors-helping them generate qualified leads with its advanced AI-powered system. With Simple Scale, clients can close at least 5–10 jobs every month.

Simple Scale provides 100% exclusivity in the client's location, so they never have to worry about shared leads. Several customers have added 150k–300k+ in revenue within six months on autopilot by enlisting Simple Scale to manage lead generation. The firm handles the entire generation and qualification process, ensuring leads have the budget and interest by the time clients speak to them. The agency even books the appointments, enabling clients to sit back and enjoy the benefits of successful construction marketing.

“The best part is, if you don't get five to 10+ full remodels in 90 days, we don't get paid,” Simple Scale Founder Giannis Tsirakis said.“And we will work for you for free until we do.”

Simple Scale's satisfied clients praise the marketing partner for delivering the promised results. Numerous customers said they have consistently booked multiple jobs per month since trusting their lead generation to Simple Scale. Many clients reported booking tens of thousands of dollars in new jobs within the first month.

“We discovered the key to success,” Tsirakis said.“This allows us to set you apart and establish a dominant position, surpassing every other remodeler in the field.”

Contact Simple Scale to book a one-on-one call with a lead generation specialist. The team explains how it utilizes proven digital marketing strategies to find and qualify construction leads. Business owners can enjoy the growth of effortless scaling while focusing their valuable time where it matters most-on the job.





